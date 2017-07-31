Rory McIlroy reportedly splits from longtime caddie J.P. Fitzgerald
McIlroy has had the same caddie on the bag for all of his professional victories
Rory McIlroy is making some dramatic changes to his team, reportedly splitting with longtime caddie J.P. Fitzgerald in advance of the PGA Championship and the conclusion of the 2017 season.
McIlroy first employed Fitzgerald in 2008, giving him a front-row seat for all four major victories and Rory's rise to No. 1 in the world. Reuters is reporting the split is immediate and Rory will have a new caddie for this week at the Bridgestone Invitational.
The last time out, Fitzgerald earned praise for his help in McIlroy's turnaround from a five-bogey start to the Open Championship at Royal Birkdale. McIlroy played the last 63 holes of the tournament 10-under par -- for comparison, winner Jordan Spieth was 9-under over the last 63 holes -- and finished T4, calling it a "lost opportunity" after Sunday's round.
This change brings even more attention to McIlroy's contention at the PGA Championship next week at Quail Hollow, a course where he's won twice on the PGA Tour. He currently holds the course record of 61 after scorching his 2015 win.
