Rory McIlroy says winning 2018 Ryder Cup won't be as easy as U.S. thinks

It's a Ryder Cup year, and it's going to be one of the most anticipated Ryder Cup years in recent memory. Golfers on both sides are already amped up for Paris. That's not unique, of course, but it is unique that it's happening nine months before the first tee shot.

"Ryder Cup year is obviously something that you always look forward to, especially after what happened at Hazeltine a couple of years ago," said Rory McIlroy at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship on Tuesday.

The U.S. is a -120 favorite as of right now, and it's easy to see why. Three of the top four and five of the top eight players in the world are from the United States. The ones who aren't -- players like Phil Mickelson and Patrick Reed -- are Ryder Cup stalwarts.

America is loaded.

But America is almost always loaded, and the Stars and Stripes haven't drank champagne on European soil since 1993. McIlroy noted that, despite the presumed edge the Americans hold, there are going to be some built-in advantages on the European side that didn't exist when the U.S. dusted Europe 17-11 at Hazeltine in Minnesota in 2016.

"The Americans are very strong, and I think for the first time in a long time, they have a real cohesion," said McIlroy. "All the younger guys get along great. Jordan, J.T., Rickie, Brooks, DJ, Patrick Reed, Daniel Berger, they all get on really, really well. There's a real core group of players there, young players, that will be around for a long time. So they are going to be very strong.

"But if you look at Hazeltine last time and how they set that golf course up: Big wide fairways, no enough, pins in the middle of greens; it wasn't set up for the way the Europeans like to play. I think Paris will be a completely different kettle of fish, so I think it will be so different."

This is true. The Ryder Cup provides one of the great home court advantages in all of sports. Not only because of the roaring crowds and tight quarters but also because the home team gets to change the court to fit their strengths. On the European side, this creates an aura of invincibility.

"I'm confident. I obviously need to make the team first, but everything being all well and good, I'll be on that team and I feel like we'll have a really good chance," added McIlroy.

"The Americans have been obviously very buoyant about their chances and whatever, but you know, it's never as easy as that, even when Europe was winning six of eight or five of seven, whatever it was ... Europe won and it looked dominant for a while, but the matches were always closer than that.

"The Ryder Cup's always close. It always comes down to a few key moments, and it will be no different in Paris. But I think we'll have a great team and it definitely won't be as easy as they think it's going to be."

That's not trash talk as much as it is reality. One of the great, compelling things about the Ryder Cup is that you always think you have a chance until the final few hours of the matches on Sunday. It's always close -- until it's not. Whatever it is, it already has me jazzed for late September in Paris. Damn, it's going to rock, isn't it?