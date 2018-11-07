Rory McIlroy sells his massive Florida home for $11.5 million after buying Ernie Els' property

The four-time major champ is making moves in the real estate game

Rory McIlroy, who recently bought Ernie Els' 17,000-square foot home, sold his own massive property in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, for $11.5 million, which is slightly less than he paid for it when he initially purchased it at the beginning of 2013. It's also less than the original $12.9 million asking price

Here's more from the South Florida Business Journal, which reports that it was sold to a man named J. Christopher Hughes.

Here's a look at what you get for $11.5 million at the old McIlroy pad.

screen-shot-2018-01-11-at-9-37-08-am.jpg
screen-shot-2018-01-11-at-9-37-37-am.jpg
screen-shot-2018-01-11-at-9-37-16-am.jpg

McIlroy, who has made just under $41 million on the course at PGA Tour events alone, has talked throughout the year about the work he and his wife Erica are doing on Els' old home. The house is apparently on the Bear's Club (where several PGA Tour pros practice) and pretty close to McIlroy's recently-sold house

Here's a look at McIlroy's new digs.

