Rory McIlroy sells his massive Florida home for $11.5 million after buying Ernie Els' property

Rory McIlroy, who recently bought Ernie Els' 17,000-square foot home, sold his own massive property in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, for $11.5 million, which is slightly less than he paid for it when he initially purchased it at the beginning of 2013. It's also less than the original $12.9 million asking price.

Here's more from the South Florida Business Journal, which reports that it was sold to a man named J. Christopher Hughes.

Irish golf star Rory McIlroy, a four-time major champion, sold his waterfront mansion near Palm Beach Gardens for $11.5 million, which is less than he paid for the property six years ago. McIlroy's trust bought the home for $9.5 million and the vacant lot for $2.25 million in 2012. The home was built on the 0.85-acre site on the Intracoastal Waterway in 2010.

Here's a look at what you get for $11.5 million at the old McIlroy pad.

McIlroy, who has made just under $41 million on the course at PGA Tour events alone, has talked throughout the year about the work he and his wife Erica are doing on Els' old home. The house is apparently on the Bear's Club (where several PGA Tour pros practice) and pretty close to McIlroy's recently-sold house.

Here's a look at McIlroy's new digs.