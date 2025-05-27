If you're surprised in Rory McIlroy's decision not to play in this week's Memorial Tournament, you're not the only one. In fact, McIlroy's decision also came as a surprise to Jack Nicklaus, the 18-time major winner and the founder and host of the tournament.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Nicklaus dropped somewhat of a bombshell when he was asked about McIlroy's decision not to play in the tournament, the third PGA signature event McIlroy has opted not to play in this year. This marks the first time that McIlroy hasn't made the annual trip to Dublin, Ohio since 2017.

"I didn't have a conversation with him [about not playing]," said Nicklaus, who added that he was "a little bit" surprised that McIlroy didn't call him.

While deciding to not play in a tournament is not unusual, it is surprising that McIlroy didn't at least call Nicklaus to inform him of his plans. Nicklaus, after all, is one of golf's great legends and ambassadors. Adding to the oddity of the situation is the fact that McIlroy sought (and received) Nicklaus' counsel ahead of April's Masters, which Rory won in dramatic fashion to earn his elusive career grand slam.

While the two apparently have a good relationship, Nicklaus (as is the case with just about everyone) has always been honest whenever he has been asked about McIlroy's game. This recently happened when Nicklaus was asked if his game was more similar to McIlroy or Scottie Scheffler.

"Scottie," Nicklaus said without hesitation. "Rory, the ball gets away from Rory right to left. Always has during his career, and he hasn't corrected it. He's still had a great career with it. Could he have had a better career if he had gone the other way? I don't know."

McIlroy's actions this week comes on the heels of his curious decision not to speak to reporters for the entirety of the PGA Championship, where he finished in a tie for 47th place.

While it won't have the world's No. 2 ranked player, The Memorial will still have a star-studded field, led by Scheffler, the defending champion who recently picked up his third career major after winning the PGA Championship earlier this month.