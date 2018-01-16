Rory McIlroy starts 2018 with no more excuses and plenty of expectations

"If I had a career goal, it would be to be the best international golfer ever. Gary Player has nine majors. I'd like to think I'm going to give myself a chance to get close to that tally."

That's what Rory McIlroy said at the end of 2017.

Three months later, here we are at the start of another PGA Tour season. McIlroy said he hit the reset button on his mind and his body over the break and that he's going into 2018 fit and in good form on the course.

This obviously wasn't the case last year. McIlroy battled a rib injury for most of the season and said, by the time October rolled around, he was ready to get off the course.

"I was excited to be done," said McIlroy on Tuesday. "I could have shut it down after the PGA Championship last year very easily and taken the rest of the year off, but I didn't. I played five events after that and played OK. I had a chance to win one of them. But I was just excited to take that time off and get myself just sort of reset. You know, so that's mentally where I was after the Dunhill."

McIlroy has never been one for excuses. We in the media are quick to make them for him because he's likable, forthright and because nobody is more fun to watch when he's feeling it -- maybe nobody in sports. He's easy to make excuses for, even if he doesn't ask for them.

But he starts 2018 with a clean slate and no reason not to contend in majors and win at least once (if not more) elsewhere. In other words, the McIlroy we saw at the end of last year who didn't have a top 20 in his last four events on the PGA Tour should not be the McIlroy we expect in 2018.

It's not what he expects either.

"I'd love to win again," said McIlroy. "I don't think there's any better feeling than winning a golf tournament. But I don't feel like it's that far away. I've practiced and I've played. Obviously not competitively in a proper tournament, but I've shot some really good scores over the past few weeks. It's different doing that to being out here on Thursday and really having a card in your hand."

"It would be ideal if I were to win one of these next eight events or whatever, hopefully not just one. Yeah, it would be great for my confidence going into Augusta. It's been, what is it, 14, 15, 16 months since I won, so I'd love to get back in the winner's circle as soon as possible."

Last year, it was very easy to categorize various failures in his game to events in his personal life. He's getting married and going through a life transition. He can't practice his wedges because of the rib. He needs time to get used to the new clubs. He's looking for a new caddie, and that's a tough adjustment.

This year is different. McIlroy has been married for nearly a year now. He only made minor club changes to his bag coming into the year. The body is healthy. He hired a dietician. He lost some fat and put some muscle back on. He's going to play a ton this year, possibly up to 30 (!) events. He's keeping Harry Diamond on the bag.

There are no excuses, only expectations. Most of them have been set by McIlroy himself: career grand slam winner, best European golfer ever, best international golfer ever. These are the checkpoints, and McIlroy has a decade (plus a little more) to hit them.

Those of you who sold your property on McIlroy Island in 2017 are gonna regret it. https://t.co/lCcWH1IgVr — Adam Sarson (@Adam_Sarson) January 16, 2018

If he simply replicates the first decade of his career (and adds a Masters), he's probably there. He interestingly noted on Tuesday that his focus is high enough that he's been compelled to once again come to courses early in tournament weeks to check them out instead of just rolling in late on Tuesday or even Wednesday. He's locked and loaded for what could be a thrill ride in 2018.

"After that three and a half months of a reset, I'm very happy to be back," said McIlroy. "I felt like I needed it physically and mentally. I've been out here for 10 years, and it just felt like it was a little bit of a sabbatical. ... Get ready for the next 10, and I will feel like I've done that which is really nice."