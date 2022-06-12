A final-round 62 and a successful defense of the RBC Canadian Open title would have been more than a memorable week for most, but not for Rory McIlroy as the Northern Irishman was not done taking shots after he holed his final putt at St. George's Golf & Country Club on Sunday. Speaking with CBS Sports' Amanda Renner following his 21st victory on the PGA Tour, McIlroy reassured the greater golf world who was still in charge -- albeit in a subtle fashion.

"This is a day I'll remember for a long, long time," said McIlroy. "Twenty-first PGA Tour win, one more than someone else, that gave me a little bit extra incentive today and am happy to get it done."

That "someone else" McIlroy is referring to is none other than LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman. In a week littered with turmoil, news dumps and peers jumping across enemy lines, the vocal leader of the PGA Tour dished out yet another sound bite to instill confidence with his fellow members.

Battling with Justin Thomas and Tony Finau for most of the final round, McIlroy understands the war is not with his counterparts but rather the LIV Golf Invitational Series. Being able to flip the switch after winning a country's home open, contextualize the moment and spearhead the tour's efforts against this rival tour is what makes McIlroy so special and, in turn, the rest of the PGA Tour.