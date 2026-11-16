Rory McIlroy's career has been analyzed, picked apart, applauded and criticized, yet even as he traverses into his late 30s, he continues to draw the attention of golf fans. This past weekend, McIlroy won his eighth Race to Dubai crown (fifth in a row), pulling him alongside Colin Montgomerie for the most all-time on the European circuit.

There is little doubt what McIlroy can do on the golf course, especially considering how long he has been doing it. After all, he has been ranked inside the top 20 of the Official World Golf Rankings since October 2009.

Let's restate that for dramatic purposes: McIlroy has been ranked inside the top 20 of the OWGR since October 2009. The top three players in the world at the time? Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Steve Stricker.

There is a common misconception in golf circles that longevity is not often appreciated or celebrated. The pendulum has largely swung too far in one direction on that ill-conceived talking point.

McIlroy has been the man for nearly two decades. Adam Scott, Justin Rose and many others have enjoyed long, successful careers and continue to put their best foot forward even into their 40s. This is the way the game is trending. Competitive players will emerge from their 20s, 30s, and yes, even their 40s. Heck, last week there was one still in his teens.

What is so compelling about McIlroy's arc, though, is not the consistency he has been able to blanket across his career. Rather, it is the windows in which he has summited the proverbial mountaintop and the number of times he has done so.

Let's have his Race to Dubai titles do the hard work for us to identify those periods.

Rory McIlroy's Race to Dubai victories

Year Winner Runner-up 2026 Rory McIlroy Eugenio Chacarra 2025 Rory McIlroy Marco Penge 2024 Rory McIlroy Rasmus Højgaard 2023 Rory McIlroy Nicolai Højgaard 2022 Rory McIlroy Ryan Fox 2015 Rory McIlroy Danny Willett 2014 Rory McIlroy Henrik Stenson 2012 Rory McIlroy Justin Rose



From 2012-16, McIlroy claimed 17 worldwide victories consisting of three major championships, two World Golf Championships, two DP World Tour Championships, the Tour Championship, the BMW PGA Championship and the Irish Open. In that span, he claimed a FedEx Cup and three Race to Dubai crowns.

A decade later, he has accomplished something similar. From 2022-26, he had 15 worldwide wins, including two Masters, The Players Championship, the DP World Tour Championship, the Tour Championship, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Irish Open. In that span, he claimed a FedEx Cup and five Race to Dubai crowns.

Careers are made in pockets of greatness stretching anywhere from two to five years. It happens all the time in golf. What doesn't, though, is a second act like that being enjoyed by McIlroy, one equal in accomplishments but greater in grit.

It's just rare. For as much as experience can lift players past newcomers, there comes a time when it starts to weigh them down just as equally.

The decade-long major drought, the agonizing close calls and noise that followed him outside the ropes. It's buried stars before him and will bury those after him. But McIlroy managed, and he used it as fuel for a second act that rivals his first, proving that his real superpower isn't just how high his floor is, but how many times he's been able to reach his ceiling.

Welcome to the show

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome your class of 2026 DP World Tour graduates! These 10 men have all found new jobs on the PGA Tour for next year, except for ... wait a minute ... that guy looks familiar! Didn't he ... already?! Oh well, these players will all come stateside in 2027, including America's own Patrick Reed.

That's right, he's back!

Reed's name may lead the way, but in terms of points, that honor goes to Eugenio Chacarra, who nearly won the Race to Dubai. Chacarra will be a fun one to watch next season and beyond as the 26-year-old Spaniard has an old-school energy and look to his game.

Reed and Chacarra have enough game to contend, compete and keep up with the players on the PGA Tour, but that has not always been the case since the DP World Tour started sending over its top 10 finishers, who were not otherwise exempt, from the Race to Dubai.

This current season has been the best effort since its inception with Kristoffer Reitan, Alex Noren and Jordan Smith all keeping their cards as John Parry and Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen have a chance to as well in the last week of the PGA Tour season.

DP World Tour graduates

Eugenio Chacarra

Patrick Reed

Casey Jarvis

Jayden Schaper

Daniel Hillier

Jacob Skov Olesen

Oliver Lindell

Andy Sullivan

Bernd Wiesberger

Joe Dean

Speaking of …

The 2026 PGA Tour season comes to an end this week at the RSM Classic once they finish the Austin Championship, which continues to be a complete nightmare for the Tour. The Tour chose to cancel play on Sunday due to rain and will wrap up the tournament on Monday before heading to Sea Island, Georgia, which is one of my favorite places on Earth.

I've always found it to be such a funny juxtaposition -- Sea Island and the stakes at hand. An easygoing, laid-back community welcomes the Tour into town for a week, during which some jobs will be secured, and others will be lost.

It will also be a clash of eras, as the young guns are the main attraction for those on-site looking to watch golf. Michael Brennan, Jackson Koivun, Blades Brown and Ben James headline the field with Billy Horschel, Chandler Phillips, Chris Kirk and Lee Hodges flirting with the top-100 cutoff.