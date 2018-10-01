Ryder Cup 2018: Disgruntled Patrick Reed frustrated with pairings from U.S. captain Jim Furyk

For the most part, the 2018 United States Ryder Cup team sat there and took the 17.5-10.5 whupping Europe put on them. Phil Mickelson did not throw captain Jim Furyk under the bus. Tiger Woods took his share of the blame (which as it turns out was quite a bit) and everybody internalized a loss that was actually worse than at Gleneagles four years ago.

Mickelson summed it up nicely.

"This is an awesome team and we had phenomenal leadership," Mickelson said on Sunday. "We had great vice captains. And we were put as players in a position to succeed, and these guys up here are such great players that if you put these players in a position to succeed, they most often will.

"I thought that the way he brought everybody in together on decisions ... some of you might question some of the decisions, but everything was done with reason, input, thought through, and then it's up to us to execute, and we just didn't quite -- we didn't execute."

And then there was Patrick Reed. Captain America played poorly in team losses with Woods on Friday and Saturday before thumping Tyrrell Hatton in singles on Sunday in one of the few bright spots for the American side late in the day.

He came into these matches with a sterling 4-1-2 record alongside partner Jordan Spieth in two Ryder Cups. Those two didn't play together this week, though, as Spieth partnered with Justin Thomas to go 3-1-0 and Reed got Woods. That apparently didn't sit well with Reed, who told the New York Times he was blindsided and referred to the Ryder Cup team as a "buddy system."

"The issue's obviously with Jordan not wanting to play with me," Reed told the Times. "I don't have any issue with Jordan. When it comes right down to it, I don't care if I like the person I'm paired with or if the person likes me as long as it works and it sets up the team for success. He and I know how to make each other better. We know how to get the job done."

Not only did Reed not get to play with Spieth, but he also didn't play at all in either of the foursomes matches on Friday or Saturday afternoon. It's a format where he was previously unbeaten.

"For somebody as successful in the Ryder Cup as I am, I don't think it's smart to sit me twice," Reed told the Times.

These quotes are surprising, I suppose, but if there was going to be someone who chirped after the pounding the U.S. took in Europe, it was going to be Reed. He played poorly on both days (he contributed just four birdies in 32 holes to his four-ball matches with Woods) and sat more than most. There always seems to be at least a little bit of friction when it comes to Reed, and there's nothing like a seven-point loss on foreign soil to bring that out.

I don't know that this will go much further than these quotes, though. I think everyone else on the team will likely leave them be, and Reed will move on into 2019. Nobody will forget, though, for future Ryder Cups that when everyone else fell on their own sword, Reed did not. There was only one person pointing fingers after these matches, and it was the one who's always telling everyone else to hush.