Ryder Cup 2018: Four reasons why not all is lost despite the United States being down after Day 1

The United States trails 5-3 after Day 1 of the 2018 Ryder Cup, but all is not lost for the Americans even though Tommy Fleetwood's performance and Ian Poulter chirping down the back nine on Friday made it feel as if the Europeans had taken a commanding lead. The U.S. is in the same position Europe was in during the 2012 matches (down 5-3 after Day 1), and the Euros came back to win those matches at Medinah (granted, it took a borderline miracle on Saturday afternoon and Sunday, but I'm looking for the optimism here!).

A lot went right early for Jim Furyk's squad before pretty much literally everything went wrong late in foursomes. I suppose this shouldn't be surprising given Europe's history of dominating the alternate shot portion of the matches, but it was also the first Euro sweep of a session since 1989 and their first foursomes sweep ever.

To call it a sweep doesn't even do justice to how big of a blowout it was on Friday. The U.S. didn't even sniff a lead for the last few hours of play. The closest deficit the Americans took to the back nine of any foursomes match on Friday was Webb Simpson and Bubba Watson down a pair to Rory McIlroy and Thorbjorn Olesen. The closest!

The U.S. can grab the momentum back early on Saturday, though, with a monstrous four-ball session. They'll need it, too, because if that one goes sideways, it could be curtains before we even reach the singles on Sunday.

Anyway, after live streaming eight hours of golf directly into my brain on Friday morning, I've come up with four things the Americans need to do differently over the final two days to come back across the Atlantic with the trophy.

A team has led 5-3 in each of the last four Ryder Cups.



The leading team is 2-2.



So, it's still a coin flip. — Sean Martin (@PGATOURSMartin) September 28, 2018

1. More Brooks Koepka: Know who's won two majors this season, moved his all-time Ryder Cup record to 4-1-0 with a win over Justin Rose and Jon Rahm in the morning four-ball session and ... then sat out the afternoon? That would be Mr. Muscles himself, Brooks Koepka. I thought it was a bad decision at the time -- especially after he burned so hot on the back nine -- and I still do. Koepka might be the United States' best player. He has to play the duration.

2. Sit the lefties: Two guys who don't need to play the duration are Phil Mickelson and Bubba Watson. They both sat the four-ball session and combined to make 10 bogeys in the afternoon (alongside partners Bryson DeChambeau and Webb Simpson respectively). I'm not totally sure I would roll either of them out there again until singles after how they looked on Friday afternoon. You can move DeChambeau over with Tiger Woods and flip Simpson over to Tony Finau or Koepka. I'm not sure what Furyk will actually do -- and sitting guys for entire days is always awkward -- but so was what we saw in the foursomes sessions. If you do play either, I would prefer it be in the fourball (which they aren't).

Bubba, who wasn’t in form and is 1-7 in Europe, is apparently so under the weather that he’s shaking hands via elbow bump to not give off germs.



Maybe shouldn’t be out there? pic.twitter.com/MX9BhMZ9W5 — Brendan Porath (@BrendanPorath) September 28, 2018

3. Figure out foursomes: Speaking of ... Furyk will go with the same four-ball pairings on Saturday morning, but he absolutely cannot ride with the same foursomes after the 4-0 sweep on Friday afternoon. Those pairings won't come out until the middle of the day on Saturday, but Furyk said he's already thinking ahead to what they might look like.

"We're making a game plan," said Furyk."We'll figure it out. I mean, we're going to make the decisions that are best for our team, and our players are all on board for that. They want an opportunity to be put in position on Sunday to have a chance to win The Ryder Cup. We're all on board. We'll take a look at it and we'll also take a peek at how the guys are playing early tomorrow and have some options tomorrow, and midday, we'll kind of make those selections."

My choices for foursomes on Saturday (in this order):

Koepka-Johnson



Simpson-DeChambeau (or Finau)



Thomas-Woods



Spieth-Reed



4. Just get it to singles: The U.S. team has 12 better golfers than the European team. That is not really a controversial statement. The problem for the U.S. is how good the Europeans are at foursomes. Their combinations fit so nicely together and are so comfortable with one another, and the U.S. had no answers on Friday.

However, if the U.S. can get it to, say, 9-7 or 8.5-7.5 going into the Sunday singles matches they have 1. A half-point cushion (they only need to win 14 points) to fall back on and 2. Innumerable advantages in heads-up golf. Could it still go poorly? Sure, it almost always does in Europe. But the deeper team shouldn't panic just because the alternate shot portion of Friday's matches went south.

"Does it pose a problem?" asked Furyk on Friday. "I think our guys, I think they will respond, I really do. I have a lot of confidence in this team. I think that, you know, obviously it's going to leave a sour taste in their mouth tonight and they have to sleep on that. We'll come back tomorrow, and I bet we'll be fine."

I keep telling myself that same thing, and it sounds great in theory. But as we're all well aware of after watching Ian Poulter beat his breasts and let out bloodcurdling scream after bloodcurdling scream, Ryder Cups are not played in theory. They're played in reality, and the reality here is that the U.S. needs a superb answer early and often on Saturday as they march toward what would be their first win in Europe since 1993.