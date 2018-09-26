Ryder Cup 2018 odds, predictions for USA vs. Europe: Picks by advanced model that called Tiger Woods' FedEx Cup run

The 2018 Ryder Cup features 24 of the world's best golfers from the United States and Europe facing off at Le Golf National in France. The United States is trying to win in Europe for the first time since 1993 and enters the Ryder Cup 2018 as the favorite to retain the title at 20-27 Ryder Cup odds, while Team Europe is at 29-20. All 12 USA players are inside the top 25 of the Official World Golf Rankings, including back-to-back US Open champion Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, and Justin Thomas. Team Europe features plenty of stars like Tommy Fleetwood, Sergio Garcia, Justin Rose, and Henrik Stenson. Before you lock in any 2018 Ryder Cup picks, you'll want to hear what the team at SportsLine has to say.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the past eight majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. The model was dead-on in the 2018 FedEx Cup Playoffs as well. In fact, it was all over Woods at the Tour Championship, projecting him as a top contender from the start despite the fact that he hadn't won a tournament since 2013. Anyone who has followed the model is up big.

Now the model has simulated the 2018 Ryder Cup 10,000 times, and there are some major surprises.

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the 2018 Ryder Cup: Alex Noren, a +450 longshot, takes home the title as the top European rookie.

Noren, who qualified in third place on the World Points List, will play in his first Ryder Cup at Le Golf National. He has 10 worldwide victories in his career, including a victory at the 2018 HNA Open de France, which was held at the same course the Ryder Cup will be played. In that tournament, he shot 10-under par in his final two rounds en route to victory. According to the model, Noren's past success at Le Golf National will lead to him to top European rookie honors. He was third in the Honda Classic and WGC Dell Technologies Match Play this year.

Another surprise: Tiger Woods (6-1), playing in his first Ryder Cup since 2012, earns the most points for Team USA.

This will be Woods' eighth Ryder Cup appearance as a player. He has competed in 33 matches, but has an all-time losing record with 13 wins, 17 losses and three halves. However, Woods has been nearly untouchable in his Ryder Cup singles matches. He has played seven singles matches in his career and recorded just one loss (4-1-2). Friday marks Woods' eighth appearance at the Ryder Cup and the first since 2012.

Plus, Woods enters the 2018 Ryder Cup playing as well as anyone in the world. He earned his 80th career PGA Tour victory last week at the Tour Championship, which marked his first win on the PGA Tour since the 2013 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

Also, the model has revealed which team will win the Ryder Cup 2018, plus a number of prop bets that would carry handsome payouts. You absolutely need to see who it's backing before locking in your Ryder Cup picks.

So which team wins the 2018 Ryder Cup? And which prop bets should you be all over? Visit SportsLine right now to see who you can bank on to win the 2018 Ryder Cup, and see which prop bets you should be all over, all from the model that nailed the winners of four golf majors.