Ryder Cup 2018 odds, predictions for USA vs. Europe: Picks from model that called Tiger Woods' FedEx Cup run

The 2018 Ryder Cup will be decided when Team USA travels to France to battle Team Europe at Le Golf National outside Paris. The Americans are currently the favorites to retain the title at 20-27 Ryder Cup odds, while Team Europe's odds sit at 29-20. The Ryder Cup format consists of 28 total matches, each worth one point. There are no extra holes, meaning if the two sides are tied after 18, each side earns a half-point.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the past eight majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. The model was dead-on in the 2018 FedEx Cup Playoffs as well. In fact, it was all over Woods at the Tour Championship, projecting him as a top contender from the start despite the fact that he hadn't won a tournament since 2013. Anyone who has followed the model is up big.

Now the model has simulated the 2018 Ryder Cup 10,000 times.

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the 2018 Ryder Cup: Alex Noren, a +450 long shot, takes home the title as the top European rookie.

Noren has earned six victories on the European Tour since July 2016, including two Rolex Series events at the 2017 BMW PGA Championship and the 2018 HNA Open de France, which was also played at Le Golf National, the host venue for the 2018 Ryder Cup.

Another surprise: Tiger Woods (6-1), playing in his first Ryder Cup since 2012, earns the most points for Team USA.

This will be Woods' eighth Ryder Cup appearance as a player. He has competed in 33 matches, but has an all-time losing record with 13 wins, 17 losses and three halves. However, Woods has been nearly untouchable in his Ryder Cup singles matches. He has played seven singles matches in his career and recorded just one loss.

Plus, Woods enters the 2018 Ryder Cup playing as well as anyone in the world. He earned his 80th career PGA Tour victory last week at the Tour Championship, which marked his first win on the PGA Tour since the 2013 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

