Ryder Cup 2018 odds, predictions for USA vs. Europe: Picks from same model that called Tiger Woods' FedEx Cup success

The Ryder Cup is one of the most prestigious golf tournaments in the world and will attract wagers from professionals and amateurs in the United States and Europe. The 2018 Ryder Cup is being played at Le Golf National outside Paris, France, starting Friday. It's held every other year, with the host country alternating, and was first run in 1927. Sergio Garcia, Paul Casey, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm are just a few of the players on Team Europe, while the US Ryder Cup team includes Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Tony Finau, and Bubba Watson. With so many intriguing matchups and fierce rivalries, you'll want to hear what the team at SportsLine has to say before placing your bets.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the past eight majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. The model was dead-on in the 2018 FedEx Cup Playoffs as well. In fact, it was all over Woods at the Tour Championship, projecting him as a top contender from the start despite the fact that he hadn't won a tournament since 2013. Anyone who has followed the model is up big.

Now the model has simulated the 2018 Ryder Cup 10,000 times, and there are some major surprises.

One of the 2018 Ryder Cup picks the model is locking in: Justin Rose takes home the title of top Englishman.

This will be Rose's fourth consecutive Ryder Cup appearance for Team Europe. He knows how to handle the pressure situations that come with Ryder Cup golf. In fact, he's been on the winning side twice, in 2012 and 2014. And he's entering the Ryder Cup 2018 playing some of the best golf of his career.

Rose is fresh off a FedEx Cup Playoff victory and finished in the top 10 in seven of his last nine starts on the PGA Tour. He also finished 12th or better in three of the four golf majors this season.

Another surprise: Tiger Woods (6-1), playing in his first Ryder Cup since 2012, earns the most points for Team USA.

This will be Woods' eighth Ryder Cup appearance as a player. He has competed in 33 matches, but has an all-time losing record with 13 wins, 17 losses and three halves. However, Woods has been nearly untouchable in his Ryder Cup singles matches. He has played seven singles matches in his career and recorded just one loss (4-1-2). Friday marks Woods' eighth appearance at the Ryder Cup and the first since 2012.

Plus, Woods enters the 2018 Ryder Cup playing as well as anyone in the world. He earned his 80th career PGA Tour victory last week at the Tour Championship, which marked his first win on the PGA Tour since the 2013 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

Also, the model has revealed which team will win the Ryder Cup 2018, plus a number of prop bets that would carry handsome payouts. You absolutely need to see who it's backing before locking in your Ryder Cup picks.

So which team wins the 2018 Ryder Cup? And which prop bets should you be all over? Visit SportsLine right now to see who you can bank on to win the 2018 Ryder Cup, and see which prop bets you should be all over, all from the model that nailed the winners of four golf majors.