Ryder Cup 2018: Team Europe's first eight golfers officially set for matches in Paris

The 2018 Ryder Cup teams are now two-thirds decided as eight of Europe's 12 members were set in stone on Sunday following the Made in Denmark event on the European Tour. The automatic qualifiers for Thomas Bjorn's squad are as follows:

Francesco Molinari



Justin Rose



Tyrrell Hatton



Tommy Fleetwood



Rory McIlroy



Thorbjorn Olesen



Jon Rahm



Alex Noren



They join a group on the United States side that includes Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson, Bubba Watson and Justin Thomas. Everyone on both sides is ranked inside the top 25 in the world except for Olesen, who is ranked 40th. Have mercy, the matches in Paris are going to rock.

Now Bjorn has some decisions to make. He will make his four captain's selections on Wednesday, Sept. 5, and he'll be choosing from lions like Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Henrik Stenson as well as Matthew Fitzpatrick, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Thomas Pieters and Paul Casey. Somebody who's in great form is probably going to get left off the European team, and the same could be true of the U.S. side.

Regardless, the excitement builds as we inch closer and closer to what should be one of the great Ryder Cups of the past few decades in Paris. Now it's gut-check time for Bjorn and U.S. captain Jim Furyk, who will make three of his four captain's picks this week and one more next week.