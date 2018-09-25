Ryder Cup 2018 teams: Dream pairings and matchups between the U.S. and European sides

The Ryder Cup is always a unique event where a variety of personalities and golf games have to figure out to mesh together as one unit for a single week. Sometimes (2016 U.S. team) that goes better than others (2014 U.S. team), but it always makes for intriguing scenarios where we get to think about and then experience different team pairings we never get anywhere else.

I wanted to dive into a few of those dream pairings, matchups and scenarios ahead of the Friday matches, but first let's review each session and the type of golf being played.

Friday, Sept. 28 and Saturday, Sept. 29

Morning session: Four-ball

Afternoon session: Foursomes

Four-ball is where everyone plays their own ball and your team score on a hole is the best of the two individual players' scores. Foursomes is alternate shot between a pair of golgers. For example: Jordan Spieth hits the tee shot, Patrick Reed hits the second ... and so on.

Sunday, Sept. 30

All day: Singles

With that in mind, here is what I've been thinking about in terms of pairings over the last few weeks.

Dream American pairings

Tiger Woods and Patrick Reed: Not only is this at or near the top of the list, it's also going to happen, according to a lot of different people. They played in the same group during the Tuesday practice rounds, and I would not be surprised at all to see Woods and Reed go off together on Friday morning in four-ball.

Tuesday #GoUSA Practice Groupings:



9:15: Phil, Bryson, Tiger, Patrick

9:30: Dustin, Rickie, Justin, Jordan

9:45: Bubba, Webb, Brooks, Tony — Ryder Cup USA (@RyderCupUSA) September 25, 2018

Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas: You can keep your "good buds" pairing of Jordan Spieth and Thomas, and I'll go with the best pairing of the 2017 Presidents Cup.

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas: OK, this would actually be quite fun to see.

Tony Finau and Dustin Johnson: I would settle for Finau and Brooks Koepka, too. I know driver isn't used much at Le Golf National, but either of these pairings would be all-time power duos.

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson: The perfect way to end their 2018 bromance before teeing it up against one another in that money match in November.

Phil on the prospect of once again pairing with Tiger at the Ryder Cup: “I think we’d both welcome it.” 🚨 — Ryan Lavner (@RyanLavnerGC) September 25, 2018

Dream Europe pairings

Tommy Fleetwood and Jon Rahm: There aren't as many dream duos to choose from on the European side, but this one would be a fun one. A pair of rookies primed to play in these events for the next decade. I don't know if they could reach a Justin Rose-Henrik Stenson level of dominance, but I think they would be pretty awesome together.

Francesco Molinari and Alex Noren: All credit to Job Fickett at No Laying Up for this idea. Two fairway and green pounders who could ham and egg a big bombing U.S. team to a slow and vile end. It would be the ultimate Euro over U.S. win and a representation of how the European team could actually win this thing.

Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia: McIlroy might have to drag Sergio around the property for half or more of a match, but they are two of the greatest Ryder Cup golfers ever. To see two lions like them paired up knowing they need to carry a continent would be pretty special.

Dream matchups, Europe vs. USA

Jon Rahm-Tyrrell Hatton vs. Bryson DeChambeau-Jordan Spieth: The angsty-est matchup in the history of team golf. You wouldn't even need broadcasters because the entire thing would play out like a broadway drama replete with snapped clubs, looks of utter disbelief and more chatter at caddies than Johnson has uttered in his entire career combined. I need this matchup.

Ian Poulter-Tyrrell Hatton vs. Patrick Reed-Bryson DeChambeau: How did DeChambeau and Hatton squeeze their way into my first two matchups?! This is the "I'm sorry, but as someone rooting for the other team, I definitely sports hate all of these people" matchup.

Henrik Stenson-Justin Rose vs. Jordan Spieth-Patrick Reed: This should just be an auto-matchup for as long as these four are playing Ryder Cups.

Sergio Garcia-Rory McIlroy vs. Tiger Woods-Patrick Reed: Can I interest you in that?

Ian Poulter-Sergio Garcia vs. Phil Mickelson-Rickie Fowler: Can I interest you in that?

Justin Rose-Rory McIlroy vs. Justin Thomas-Dustin Johnson: This matchup would include four of the six highest-ranked golfer in the world. Apparently there are some murmurs that D.J. and Brooks Koepka won't be paired together this time around, and J.T. is the perfect replacement for him alongside D.J. Somebody inform the International Space Station.

Rory McIlroy-Tommy Fleetwood vs. Tiger Woods-Justin Thomas: Ball striking extravaganza.

Dream singles, Europe vs. USA

Jon Rahm vs. Bryson DeChambeau: They would be so perfect for each other. Both trying to outdo the other's latest antic or reaction. I'm rooting hard for this.

Justin Thomas vs. Henrik Stenson: Nos. 3 and 4 in strokes gained on approach shots this year. The long iron play here would be embarrassingly good.

Tiger Woods vs. Justin Rose: I think this would be to 2018 what Phil Mickelson-Sergio Garcia was to 2016.

Phil Mickelson vs. Sergio Garcia: Speaking of those two. Both are coming in a little wounded, but nobody on either team has played in more Ryder Cup than these two. I'd like a 2016 redux, even if it's a pillow fight.

Tommy Fleetwood vs. Rickie Fowler: Two of the cooler swings in the Ryder Cup.

Brooks Koepka vs. Francesco Molinari: U.S. Open champ vs. Open champ.

Jordan Spieth vs. Ian Poulter: I think in some ways each represents the soul of their respective teams.

Rory McIlroy vs. Patrick Reed: My only request is that this time it's the final match for the whole Ryder Cup.