Ryder Cup 2018 teams: Five golfers who can become breakout stars this week in Paris

The Ryder Cup is always full of surprises: surprise pairings, surprise outcomes, surprise winners, surprise moments and often surprise breakout stars. This event is the perfect stage for someone, possibly an unknown to the broader golf world, to come out and steal the show. To welcome himself to two continents in a thunderous (and sometimes contentious) way.

In 2012, Keegan Bradley surprisingly went 3-1-0 at Medinah, even thought the U.S. lost. At Gleneagles in 2014, it was Patrick Reed who (literally) quieted the Scottish crowd and went 3-0-1. Then at Hazeltine in 2016, Thomas Pieters emerged on the European side; he went 4-1-0 in his debut and won Rory McIlroy over in the process.

So who will it be in Paris at Le Golf National this time around? I have a few candidates on both sides of the aisle for breakout star of 2018.

Tony Finau (United States): The first-time Ryder Cupper might come in having had the best two month stretch of anyone in this tournament. I know he didn't win, but he's had top-10 finishes in four of his last six tournaments and notched just four scores of 70 or worse in that span. He finished in the top 12 on the PGA Tour in both strokes gained and birdie average, and he won't have to be a force for the U.S. He can stay in his lane, play his game and rack up point after point for Jim Furyk's squad. It's honestly almost too easy seeing him play the Pieters role in 2018.

Tommy Fleetwood (Europe): I have now bet all of the pounds I own on Fleetwood locking down MVP honors for the European side. The Englishman nearly won the U.S. Open, made the cut at all four majors and won on this course at the French Open in 2017. Thus far his hair has been the surprise winner of the week.

The centre of attention this morning?...



Tommy Fleetwood's hair 💇‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/szvWKnzLdx — Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) September 25, 2018

Webb Simpson (United States): This will be his third Ryder Cup, so I'm not sure if he actually qualifies, but you could argue that Simpson has had one of five best seasons of anyone in this event. He was ninth in strokes gained, fourth in scoring average and has three top-six finishes in his last five events. Oh yeah, he's the only golfer Ian Poulter has gone against in singles and not beaten.

Francesco Molinari (Europe): It all depends on who Molinari gets paired with on Friday and Saturday. He makes far more birdies than my other two candidates (Alex Noren and Tyrrell Hatton), and he can hang his cap on that Claret Jug from earlier this summer. He'd be an older breakout star, but considering his history at this event (0-3-2 in his career), he would also be an unexpected one.

Bryson DeChambeau (United States): You would think that DeChambeau would be a bigger deal than he is. He is a divisive figure who had a great amateur career and has risen to No. 7 in the world in a really, really short amount of time. He's far more of a lightning rod than Jordan Spieth ever was but about 10 percent as popular. It's pretty easy to imagine him playing the Reed role from 2014, going absolutely bonkers in the team portion of the event and doing all sorts of profane things in the middle of a very pro-European crowd with Tiger Woods looking on.