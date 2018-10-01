Ryder Cup 2018: The 10 most memorable moments from Europe's rout of the U.S. in Paris

No other event in golf (and maybe sports) generates the moments a Ryder Cup does. Even in a blowout, there are dozens of moments that, while not exactly great if you're a U.S. fan, will be remembered for years and years. We still think and talk about what Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy did at Hazeltine. We still talk about the curtsy Phil Mickelson did there, the shot Jamie Donaldson hit in 2014 at Gleneagles for the victory and Ian Poulter's bulging eyes in 2012 at Medinah.

I'm not sure any of these will match those, but after looking back on the last three days of the Ryder Cup, these are the 10 moments I came up with that defined a tournament that went to Europe for the seventh time in the last nine events.

1. Lefty into the drink: It was almost too perfect of an ending. The man who got the ball rolling on hope and change back in 2014, and bloodied an entire team room and captaincy to get it, ceded his match (and the Ryder Cup win) to Francesco Molinari after playing Sunday in 3 over (thru 15 holes) and getting stomped by somebody who made two birdies. The handshake (in a golf glove!) on the tee box was a memorable one. Just like Graeme McDowell in 2010, Martin Kaymer in 2012, Donaldson in 2014 and, uh, Ryan Moore in 2016, it represents a moment I won't soon forget.

Phil conceding the winning point from the tee box. This will be in the textbooks. — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) September 30, 2018

2. Finau's finger point: Only four golfers on the U.S. team had winning records this Ryder Cup, and Tony Finau was one of them. His bomb on Saturday on the same 16th hole where Mickelson conceded and ensuing finger point at Brooks Koepka was a legit moment for me.

3. Sergio forever: We got two of my top 10 in consecutive holes in the same match. Just when it looked like Koepka and Finau were going to dunk all over Sergio Garcia and Rory McIlory and storm back to win that match, Garcia ended them as only the all-time Ryder Cup points leader can.

4. Spieth thumping his breast: It was a little low-key at the end of the day on Saturday, but Spieth pounding his fist against chest to mock Ian Poulter after he and Justin Thomas downed Poulter and Rory McIlroy was righteous. J.T. had been hollering for four straight matches, and Spieth joined the fun as that duo went 3-1-0 together. Spieth at times displays a swagger that I think we all know lurks deep within, and I find it rather delightful. I would have preferred he not get battered by the lowest-ranked golfer in the event on Sunday, but it was still a cool moment.

5. Poulter in the postman suit: Speaking of Poulter. Is there anything that is more emblematic of the Euro team than Poulter prancing around the grounds in a postbox suit? The man has gone 2-3-2 in his last two Ryder Cups (and has the same number of wins as Tony Finau), but he simply doesn't care. It was tough to stomach but certainly entertaining.

That’s what we like to see! @IanJamesPoulter celebrating @RyderCupEurope's victory by dressing up as a postbox 📮

If you haven’t heard already, the man is nicknamed 'The Postman' because he always delivers.

Well played 👏

-#IanPoulter | #TeamEurope | #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/Vm4UTiBfYP — Royal Mail (@RoyalMail) October 1, 2018

6. First tee: Hazeltine had the U-S-A chants. Gleneagles had "ole, ole, ole." Paris had the Skol clap. Show me a more compelling thing than 12 sporting heroes leading 7,500 people in a well-timed noise-making session like this one.

7. "Who can't putt?" I'm not sure Rory hit another putt the rest of the weekend after trash talking some poor American fan on Saturday, but this was utter bliss for me.

He's so electric for that European team and such a galvanizer of personalities. I think we underrate how much he means to them and how the U.S. has struggled to find the same kind of personality (hint: It's J.T.). Want proof of that? How about the echoes ringing out here on Sunday with Europe up 10-6 and McIlroy out first. He's not even 30, but he's already a legend.

One thing I’ll never forget: the man @McIlroyRory, in his arena, thousands chanting the one word that matters. pic.twitter.com/moF9oTiowk — Sean Zak (@Sean_Zak) September 30, 2018

8. Rahm slays Big Cat: I know Tiger was wounded, but he hadn't lost a singles match at the Ryder Cup this century. Rahm took him down on Sunday and reacted like you would expect a 23-year-old who grew up watching Tiger Woods to react.

9. Fleetwood crushes: There wasn't one particular moment, but Fleetwood missed seeing more putts fall because he was looking at the crowd as they went in than the U.S. team made all week. An absolute gamer.

I'm not sure Europe has had a more likable player in its history, either.

Don't mind me, I'm just here for the epic Tommy Fleetwood celebration photos. pic.twitter.com/QuKc3a5ECI — Jonathan Wall (@jonathanrwall) October 1, 2018

10. Bryson's white flag: You see the Alex Noren putt from forever away and ensuing celebration. All I see is Bryson DeChambeau, following three days and 17.5 points worth of pain and agony, holding a white flag as he walks it back to the hole and waits two more years for another shot.