OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Keegan Bradley enters the 2025 BMW Championship holding the 14th spot in the FedEx Cup standings, all but assuring himself a spot in next week's Tour Championship, the finale of the PGA Tour season. While plenty of money and prestige is on the line in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, the chase for the top 30 became a secondary topic this week given there's a looming Ryder Cup decision Bradley needs to make.

The United States captain stands 10th on the Ryder Cup points list, and he will have to decide whether to make himself a playing captain or defer to another player with a lesser resume this season. Bradley has been able to separate the two jobs -- PGA Tour player, Ryder Cup captain -- all year, but with the top six locked in Sunday and captain's picks due shortly thereafter, it's becoming more difficult for him to to take off that captain's hat during tournament weeks.

"There's definitely a lot more on my plate here these next couple of weeks," Bradley admitted. "The Ryder Cup has always been so far away, and now it's right there. Things are definitely amping up. I still have a lot to prove just as well as everyone around me on the list."

For the past year, Bradley has been able to kick the can down the road. Even on Wednesday, he insisted no decision has been made and he can honestly say right now that he's not sure who his six captain's picks will be. However, it's easier to turn off the captain's brain in June and July than it is in August, and while he's been proud of the way he's remained focused to both ends, there's no option but for Ryder Cup thoughts to consume more of Bradley's mind as the event draws closer.

"Thinking a lot more about it now. I'm laying in bed thinking about golf balls that the guys play, thinking about pairings, certainly amped up," Bradley said. "I'm really proud of the way I've been able to get inside the ropes and be a player this year. I didn't know how this was going to go. No one knew how this was going to go. Most people thought I was going to have a horrible year. But that's one of the things I'm most proud of; I'm proud that I won Hartford, but I'm also really proud to have been able to perform inside the ropes with everything going on. There's no reason why I can't continue to do that these next two weeks. We've got a lot on the line, and I hope to continue."

Rory McIlroy said Wednesday he would not even entertain the idea of being a playing captain, citing the myriad responsibilities that come with the captaincy in a modern Ryder Cup given the spectacle it's become. The next two weeks might be the ultimate test run for Bradley, who needs to prove he can perform with the weight of those decisions hanging over him.

The deadline for his decision is fast approaching. It's an unenviable spot for anyone, as Bradley has clearly done enough to be deserving of a playing spot, though he has not accomplished enough for an automatic bid. If he can perform well at the BMW Championship and Tour Championship -- with all that hanging over his head -- perhaps he can quiet those concerns for Bethpage Black considerably. If he struggles, perhaps his play will make his decision for him.

Bradley insists a decision is yet to be made but offered hints that he's not going to shy away from selecting himself if he believes it's the right choice, even if others question it.

"[Rory] might be right. We don't know. No one knows," Bradley said. "Everybody's telling me to start the year that a player can't be captain and have a good year. For me, I feel like this is one of my best years that I've ever had. One of the strangest things, what I've done throughout my entire career is really lean on other people for advice and calling people and asking them, 'How do you prepare for a major? What do you do with the last tee time? How do you deal with the media? How do you deal with corporate obligations?' In this instance, there's no one to call. So, nobody knows how this could work.

"I certainly have a lot of concerns, as well as everybody else, but I have the most incredible vice captains, including Jim Furyk, who's been on these teams and been captain a bunch of times," Bradley added. "Quite frankly, I've been leaning on them more than any other captain ever anyways, even if I'm not playing. We're ready for this if it happens. I'm not sure it's going to. I can truly sit here right now and say I don't know what's going to happen. I have to look at myself just like any other player trying to make the team. I'm 10th in points right now, and that's not 6th."