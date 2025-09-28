Europe is on the precipice of a historic road victory at the 2025 Ryder Cup after another dominant day at Bethpage Black. The Europeans entered the second set of sessions with a commanding 3-point lead and only improved their standing from there, beating the Americans 3-1 in both sessions to take an 11.5 to 4.5 advantage into Sunday singles.

That 7-point lead entering the final 12 matches is the largest in modern Ryder Cup history, and as the reigning champions, Europe only needs 2.5 points to retain the cup, 3 points to win it outright.

Captain Luke Donald's bunch will be aiming much higher than that as their 18.5 to 9.5 win at the 2004 Ryder Cup is benchmark for dominance on foreign soil this century. Europe has been supremely focused the entire week, as evidenced by its ability to avoid a letdown in either session Saturday. No doubt an all-time performance will be on their collective mind.

As for the United States, captain Keegan Bradley's bunch will be hoping for a miracle. No team has ever won more than 8.5 points in Sunday singles, and the American side will need 10 points to claim the trophy.

Bradley's message to the team coming out of Saturday's destruction was incredibly on brand for the New Englander: "28-3. I was at that Super Bowl. I watched it. What a cool thing to have witnessed in person."

Bradley's problem? His stars have almost completely no-showed to this point. Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau are a combined 1-7-0, including a 3 & 2 loss on Saturday afternoon playing together for the first time since 2021. The United States will need a whole team of Tom Bradys to make this tortured comparison work, and nothing has indicated that's possible through four sessions of play at Bethpage Black.

Both teams will send their best out early, as Donald hopes to close out the Ryder Cup quickly, while Bradley needs a ton of early points to even make a miraculous comeback a possibility. The most exciting singles match is one many were hoping for to start the week: Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy will square off fourth come Sunday.

That could end up being decisive depending what happens inside the first three matches ahead of them, but it may not be as dramatic as fans hoped it would be entering the week.

2025 Ryder Cup matchups: Day 3 (Sunday)

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Session 5 -- Singles



Match Europe Tee time United States 17 Justin Rose

+105

12:02 p.m. Cameron Young

-145

18 Tommy Fleetwood

-145 12:13 p.m. Justin Thomas

+105 19 Matt Fitzpatrick

+130 12:24 p.m. Bryson DeChambeau -160

20 Rory McIlroy

+120 12:35 p.m. Scottie Scheffler

-145 21 Ludvig Åberg

+110 12:46 p.m. Patrick Cantlay

-135 22 Jon Rahm

-145 12:57 p.m. Xander Schauffele

+120 23 Sepp Straka

+115 1:08 p.m. J.J. Spaun

-140 24 Shane Lowry

+115 1:19 p.m. Russell Henley

-140 25 Rasmus Højgaard

+115 1:30 p.m. Ben Griffin

-140 26 Tyrrell Hatton

-115 1:41 p.m. Collin Morikawa

-105 27 Robert MacIntyre

-115 1:52 p.m. Sam Burns

-105 28 Viktor Hovland

-- 2:03 p.m. Harris English

--

Viktor Hovland is questionable to play given a neck injury that made him a late scratch from the four-ball session on Saturday afternoon. If he is not able to compete, neither will Harris English. Ryder Cup rules state the match will be halved with each side receiving 0.5 points.

While Sunday singles may not have much drama in terms of who will lift the Ryder Cup that evening, there will be plenty with a financial investment in what happens on the course.

Beyond exact score bets, there's also top scorer props still up for grabs on both sides. The top scorer overall will come from Europe where four players are in the running for event honors.

4 points: Tommy Fleetwood (4-0-0)

3.5 points: Rory McIlroy (3-0-1)

3 points: Jon Rahm (3-1-0), Tyrrell Hatton (3-0-0)

McIlroy is the only one who could leap Fleetwood, while Rahm and Hatton could make it a tie at four points.

The U.S. side is much bleaker, as one would expect, but the running for top U.S. scorer is still wide open.

2 points: Xander Schauffele (2-1-0), Cameron Young (2-1-0)

1.5 points: Patrick Cantlay (1-2-1)

1 point: Bryson DeChambeau (1-3-0), J.J. Spaun (1-1-0), Justin Thomas (1-2-0)

Young is guaranteed at least a share of the top rookie honors; only Spaun could only tie him for that prop. For the most part, the Americans are playing for pride Sunday, but there will be some interested parties hoping to hit a few winners on Sunday even if there's not much drama otherwise.