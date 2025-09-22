2025 Ryder Cup week has finally arrived. The most anticipated edition of the storied competition brings the top 12 players from the United States and Europe to Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York, for a biennial competition that is about way more than just bragging rights for 24 months.

The atmosphere for a Ryder Cup at Bethpage will be unlike any other, and based largely on being the home team, the Americans are favored to win back the hardware after losing to the Europeans two years ago in Rome. This year's U.S. team will look different from the one that went to Italy as J.J. Spaun, Russell Henley, Cameron Young and Ben Griffin make their debuts, while Harris English makes his second appearance after being part of the 2021 squad that won at Whistling Straits.

The European team, on the other hand, will look almost exactly the same. The only change from the side that won in Rome? Swapping Rasmus Højgaard onto the team for twin brother Nicolai. Europe and captain Luke Donald are hoping that continuity will help them become the first team to win a road Ryder Cup since Europe did exactly that in 2012 at Medinah. American captain Keegan Bradley, meanwhile, hopes greater team camaraderie and some home cooking will help his side regain the trophy.

Beyond the odds to win the event, there exists a smorgasbord of prop bets for the final significant golf event of the year. From top scorer props to props for each day of competition, you can spray the board for Ryder Cup week before we even get to match odds once the teams set their lineups for the morning session on Day 1.

2025 Ryder Cup odds, betting lines

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Winner

United States (20/29)

Europe (17/10)

Tie (10-2)

To Lift the Cup

Europe would retain via 14-14 tie

USA (50/73)

Europe (31/25)

Top combined points scorer

Scottie Scheffler (11/2)

Jon Rahm (9-1)

Rory McIlroy (9-1)

Xander Schauffele (11-1)

Patrick Cantlay (13-1)

Tommy Fleetwood (13-1)

Bryson DeChambeau (13-1)

Sam Burns (18-1)

Tyrrell Hatton (18-1)

Russell Henley (20-1)

Justin Thomas (20-1)

Viktor Hovland (22-1)

Collin Morikawa (22-1)

Ludvig Åberg (22-1)

Matt Fitzpatrick (25-1)

Cameron Young (25-1)

Robert MacIntyre (25-1)

Ben Griffin (27-1)

Justin Rose (33-1)

Shane Lowry (33-1)

J.J. Spaun (33-1)

Sepp Straka (45-1)

Harris English (50-1)

Rasmus Højgaard (80-1)

Top American points scorer

Scottie Scheffler (29/10)

Bryson DeChambeau (13/2)

Xander Schauffele (13/2)

Patrick Cantlay (7-1)

Russell Henley (10-1)

Sam Burns (10-1)

Justin Thomas (11-1)

Collin Morikawa (11-1)

Cameron Young (14-1)

Ben Griffin (16-1)

J.J. Spaun (22-1)

Harris English (27-1)

Top European points scorer

Jon Rahm (4-1)

Rory McIlroy (4-1)

Tommy Fleetwood (6-1)

Tyrrell Hatton (17/2)

Ludvig Åberg (9-1)

Viktor Hovland (10-1)

Matt Fitzpatrick (11-1)

Robert MacIntyre (11-1)

Justin Rose (16-1)

Shane Lowry (16-1)

Sepp Straka (25-1)

Rasmus Højgaard (33-1)

Day 1 overall winner

United States (20/21)

Europe (33/20)

Tie (24/5)

Day 1 foursomes winner

United States (5/4)

Europe (17/10)

Tie (12/5)

Day 1 four-ball winner

United States (23/20)

Europe (37/20)

Tie (27/10)

Day 2 overall winner

United States (20/21)

Europe (33/20)

Tie (24/5)

Day 2 foursomes winner

United States (5/4)

Europe (17/10)

Tie (12/5)

Day 2 four-ball winner

United States (23/20)

Europe (37/20)

Tie (27/10)

Day 3 singles winner