The United States will be looking to continue the recent trend of the hosts coming away victorious when they battle Europe in the 2025 Ryder Cup beginning on Friday. The hosts have won the biennial men's golf competition between teams from Europe and the United States since 2014. Europe was the last team to earn a win on foreign soil when it triumphed 14.5 to 13.5 in Medinah, Ill., in 2012. In 2023, Europe came away with a 16.5 to 11.5 triumph in Italy.

This year's event gets underway at 7 a.m. ET from Bethpage Black Course at Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, N.Y. The tournament will be played on a par-72 course measuring 7,400 yards. Team USA is the -150 favorite (risk $150 to win $100), with Team Europe at +170 and a draw at +1000 in the 2025 Ryder Cup odds from DraftKings.

Kannon is an elite golfing handicapper with more than 30 years of experience in the industry. He's hit eight major outright winners since 2013. In the fall of 2022, he hit outright winners in three consecutive weeks: Russell Henley (40-1), Tony Finau (18-1) and Adam Svensson (150-1). In the 2024 season, he hit Hideki Matsuyama (22-1), Harris English (110-1), Ludvig Aberg (25-1) and Ben Griffin/Andrew Novak (25-1) in New Orleans. Anyone who followed his sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

Top 2025 Ryder Cup expert picks

One Ryder Cup prop Kannon is targeting: Europe to win by 1-3 points.

"In past Ryder Cups, the U.S. would often set up the golf course to favor the bombers, giving them a big advantage but in this edition, I think you can argue that Europe has the greater collection of bigger hitters," Kannon told SportsLine. "Bethpage Black is a golf course that does indeed favor the long ball but it is no longer an unknown like it was in 2002 when it first came on the scene and the longest hitter in the world, Tiger Woods, won the U.S. Open.

"Brooks Koepka won the PGA Championship here in 2019. Seven members of this year's European Ryder Cup side, played in that championship and two of them finished top-10. The crowd and the course will be an inherent advantage for the U.S. but I don't believe it will be as pronounced as it has been in the past. Do I feel the United States deserves to be favored? Yes. Do I think the U.S. will win? Probably. But this is sports betting and so much of it is about price." See more Ryder Cup picks from Kannon right here.

2025 Ryder Cup odds

(odds subject to change)

At DraftKings

USA -150

Europe +170

Tie +1000