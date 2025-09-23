There will not be a shortage of star power at the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, but for all the household names that headline the 24-man teams for the United States and Europe, the side that lifts the cup on Sunday evening will be decided by who gets the most from their respective 1-12 roster.

In 2023, it was Tyrrell Hatton and Robert MacIntyre who went a combined 5-0-2 for the Europeans as they etched their names in Ryder Cup lore. In 2021, it was a pair of rookies in Patrick Cantlay and (the somewhat controversial) captain's pick Scottie Scheffler who went 5-0-2 for the Americans in their lopsided win at Whistling Straits.

As the 2025 Ryder Cup nears this weekend, let's take a look at which players could fill those roles in Bethpage, New York. Whose strong performances could ultimately be the difference makers in deciding which team is celebrating come Sunday night?

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Europe: Matt Fitzpatrick, Sepp Straka

It's admittedly more difficult to find sleepers on a European team returning 11 of 12 members from the group that won in 2023. That said, Europe didn't need strong performances from Fitzpatrick or Straka (both 1-2-0 in Rome) to win at home, but they will need something more from the two if they want to overcome the challenge of prevailing at a road Ryder Cup.

Straka's course fit is debatable. He is not long off the tee, which is usually considered a prerequisite for success at Bethpage, but he is unbelievable with his irons and incredibly accurate off the tee, which might be more important given the penalty of the rough. He's going to have a ton of confidence coming off of a two-win season, too. If he gets comfortable on the greens, he could help steal a couple points for the European side.

Fitzpatrick has the worst Ryder Cup record of any player on the European team at 1-7-0. Rome was the first time he won a match at the Ryder Cup, as he was 0-5-0 combined at Hazeltine and Whistling Straits.

Fitzpatrick must figure out how to perform in match play, but he's sneaky long off the tee and remains in solid form with five top 10s in his last 10 tournaments to close out the season. That earned him a selection to the team, but it might be his last chance to prove he can succeed in a Ryder Cup. A rough weekend would make it four losing records in four Ryder Cups, and he needs a strong showing to remain a viable candidate for the future.

Odds as Europe's top point scorer -- Fitzpatrick: 14-1 | Straka: 30-1

Odds as Europe's top wildcard -- Fitzpatrick: 11/2 | Straka: 12-1

United States: Ben Griffin, Cameron Young

With four rookies, the U.S. team has far more choices when it comes to breakout performers, but given Russell Henley and J.J. Spaun were two of the top three automatic qualifiers, let's look a bit deeper down the roster. The U.S. will need those two to perform to have a chance, but Griffin and Young are the players that could break this event open for the Americans.

All year, we've been waiting for Griffin to blink and show that this has been a fluke, but all he does is keep playing spectacular golf. That can continue at Bethpage, and what makes him so intriguing as part of this U.S. team is that he can pair with most any of the big names. His profile is extremely balanced, as he was top 25 this year on the PGA Tour in strokes gained approach, around the green and putting -- his flat stick being his greatest weapon. He and Henley are the most malleable players on the roster in terms of being able to play with just about anyone, and Griffin should give captain Keegan Bradley some options this week.

Young is the hometown hero, and you can never underestimate the power of emotion in the Ryder Cup. He might not be the fieriest guy on the course, but if he plays well, that New York crowd is going to get extra rowdy. Young gives the American team another bomber at a beefy course, but the most significant reason for optimism about what he can bring the team is his massive improvement as a putter. Young became a top five putter on the PGA Tour this season, and his ability to move it off the tee coupled with a vastly improved game on the greens should make him dangerous in match play.

Odds as U.S. top points scorer -- Young: 12-1 | Griffin: 17-1

Odds as top U.S. top wildcard -- Young: 14/5 | Griffin: 5-1