Scottie Scheffler 1 29 3rd United States | The putter isn't a problem this time around. Scheffler is the best player in the world -- by far -- and unlike previous team events where he entered with a questionable flat stick, the world No. 1 has the entirety of his game trending towards a massive performance.

Rory McIlroy 2 36 8th Europe | McIlroy has not been shy about vocalizing Europe's chances to win this Ryder Cup, and now, he needs to back it up. he went 4-1-0 in Rome playing some inspired golf and looks reengaged following his win at the Irish Open. He knows what it takes to win on U.S. soil having been a member of the 2012 team.

Jon Rahm 3 30 4th Europe | Rahm has everything but a win in 2025 as his game continues to move in right direction. He was the lone bright spot for the Europeans the last time the Ryder Cup was held in the U.S. as he went 3-1-1 alongside Sergio Garcia. Iron play will be the key to his week.

Tommy Fleetwood 4 34 4th Europe | Can confirm his killer status with a killer showing at this Ryder Cup. Off the schneid with his win at the Tour Championship, Fleetwood seeks his first full point in the U.S. as his Ryder Cup record stands at 7-2-0 in Europe yet 0-1-2 stateside.

Bryson DeChambeau 5 31 3rd United States | The big golfer is the big mystery at Bethpage Black. How and in what formats will he be utilized? How will he pump up the home crowd? Will he keep the adrenaline in check when necessary? Driver and putter are in comfortable spots as usual, and the course fit is sublime.

Russell Henley 6 36 1st United States | Eyes might be squinting at this one to make sure it's right, but you best believe it. Henley has been terrific across consecutive seasons, and he's as reliable as they come. The Presidents Cup experience should help ease his nerves (slightly). The only thing he can't do is hit it as far as his peers.

Xander Schauffele 7 31 3rd United States | The ultimate X-factor, Schauffele may be the world No. 3, but he did not look like it in 2025. Skipped the Procore Championship to welcome his first son into the world and missed the Tour Championship for first time in his career. However, if he is right, he is capable of matching anyone shot for shot on either roster. He has not played since the BMW Championship, which is a while off for a guy whose game need work.

Viktor Hovland 8 27 3rd Europe | Arguably the best player in the world the last time the Ryder Cup was played, Hovland still has the goods to wreak havoc on the Americans. He was the second-best iron player on the PGA Tour this season, and his putter is beginning to heat up at the exact right time. Finished T5 at the BMW PGA Championship.

Patrick Cantlay 9 33 3rd United States | There is some stench around him given slow play concerns and what occurred at the 2023 Ryder Cup, but make no mistake, Cantlay is one of those players who thrives in this environment. He has proven able to raise his game to the Ryder Cup moments and is enjoying the best approach season of his career. Recent work with Phil Kenyon has flipped the putter around as well, and Bradley should have him motivated.

Ludvig Aberg 10 25 2nd Europe | Quietly consistent over the last couple of months with six straight top 25 finishes. Short game has improved over this span to match his top-notch ball striking, but it will be tested under the watchful eyes of a hostile New York crowd. Curious to see the state of his wedge play.

Tyrrell Hatton 11 33 4th Europe | Season was mixed, but when he showed up at a big tournament, he showed up in a big way. Finished T5 at the BMW PGA Championship thanks to his best iron performance in all of 2025. Potentially has a comfortable pairing with his LIV Golf teammate in his back pocket, too.

Ben Griffin 12 29 1st United States | Up to No. 5 in Data Golf's ranking following a runner-up showing at Procore Championship. Has finished inside the top 15 in 11 of last 13 tournaments dating back to PGA Championship. Possesses a little bit of moxie that should translate to the arena.

Cameron Young 13 28

1st United States | Young has five straight top 11 finishes dating back to his breakthrough win at the Wyndham Championship. Ties to the area will be discussed ad nauseam, but that doesn't take away from how well his game is tailored for this golf course. Ranks fifth on the PGA Tour in strokes gained putting.



Matt Fitzpatrick 14 31

4th Europe | If the Fitzpatrick of the last few months shows up, the Englishman is a topm10 player in this competition. If the Fitzpatrick of the last few Ryder Cups shows up, he ranks near the bottom. In possession of a 1-7-0 career record, Fitzpatrick should find a way to improve on that given the quality of his recent play. Key word here: should.

J.J. Spaun 15 35

1st United States | Some will say his lack of pop hurts his upside, but how soon some forget about the U.S. Open. The world No. 6 showed some gumption in crunch time this summer in both Pittsburgh and Memphis. Supremely accurate off the tee and statistically the third-best iron player for the red, white and blue.



Justin Thomas 16 32

4th United States | The most experienced member of the U.S. team and the world No. 5, Thomas can cement his role as a Ryder Cup menace should he come through at Bethpage Black. Form has been off all summer as inconsistencies with both driver and scoring clubs have emerged. If he contributes in a meaningful manner, Thomas will make the U.S. difficult to beat.

Robert MacIntyre 17 29 2nd Europe | Showed at the BMW Championship he is not afraid to give it back to those outside the ropes. MacIntyre makes his first Ryder Cup start in the states and comes in as a completely revamped player compared to his debut in Rome. Loves the moment, but iron play has been mediocre the last month or so outside of Baltimore.

Justin Rose 18 45

7th Europe | My heart wants to put him higher and my gut says the same, but the mind wins out in the end. Rose has noted and shown that his best is still good enough to compete with the world's best, but it's just a matter of if he is able to call upon it this particular week. Didn't play in foursomes in Rome despite a 7-2-0 career record in format.

Sam Burns 19 29

2nd United States | One of the few bright spots for the U.S. in Rome as Burns brought a little fire and played admirably in losing fashion to McIlroy in Sunday singles. The best putter on the planet and a potential four-ball partner for the best player on the planet.

Rasmus Hojgaard 20 24

1st Europe | The youngest man in the event, Højgaard has an opportunity to introduce himself to those American golf fans who do not already know him. He has some of the best action in the game and was around the team (albeit not in a playing capacity) in 2023. Does have a tendency to struggle from inside 100 yards, though.

Collin Morikawa 21 28

3rd United States | Morikawa has three things going for him individually: He has hit big-time shots before, he is just about the most accurate driver in this field, and he is the second-best iron player on the U.S. The rest may be going against him, however.

Harris English 22 36 2nd United States | Unsure what to expect from English as he automatically qualified thanks to a couple of final-round pearls in the PGA Championship and The Open. He can fill it up with the best of them on the greens but may be limited with playing opportunities.

Sepp Straka 23 32

2nd Europe | A fast start to the season was met with an uninspiring finish for Straka. Entire bag has been mixed since win at the Truist Championship. When it's good, it is really good, but if it's bad, he can get behind the eight ball quick.