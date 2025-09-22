A golfer's Ryder Cup record can be a badge of honor for some and a cone of shame for others, but how much does one's history in the event really matter heading into the 45th edition of the competition at Bethpage Black? Some have shown the ability to rise up to the pressure-packed moments, while others have historically wilted, all as this year's competition marks an opportunity for players to continue down the path they are heading or change course and chart a new path forward.

Not all records are built the same. Some, like Justin Rose -- set to play in his seventh Ryder Cup -- have made mincemeat of the Americans in foursomes, touting a record of 7-2-1. Rose was not even utilized in this format by captain Luke Donald in the 2023 Ryder Cup, but picking up the pieces in his place were his teammates Jon Rahm and Tommy Fleetwood, who each boast a 4-0-0 career recordsin the format.

The Europeans have largely created an edge over the first two days of the competition ,while the U.S. prefers the singularity of Sunday. Data from the last 20 Ryder Cups backs up this sentiment.

Ryder Cup points won since 1983

Four-ball -- Europe: 88.5 | United States: 71.5



Europe: 88.5 | United States: 71.5 Foursomes -- Europe: 86.5 | United States: 73.5

Europe: 86.5 | United States: 73.5 Singles -- Europe: 117.5 | United States: 122.5

Americans like Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay and Scottie Scheffler have yet to be handed a loss on Sunday singles with Thomas hold a 3-0-0 record, including wins over Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton and Sepp Straka -- all of whom are on Europe's 2025 team.

As such, only three players on the European side enter this event with a winning record in singles: second-timer Robert MacIntyre (bested Wyndham Clark in the anchor match two years ago), Viktor Hovland (1.5 out of 2 points in two matches against Collin Morikawa) and McIlroy (Europe's most seasoned player).

McIlroy has ebbed and flowed on the final day of the Ryder Cup throughout his career. He started 2-2-1 in the format with a tie against Stewart Cink in his debut before notching wins against Keegan Bradley and Rickie Fowler. Patrick Reed and Thomas dished McIlroy a couple losses, but he has since bounced back with wins over Xander Schauffele in 2021 and Sam Burns in 2023.

The singles win in 2023 put an exclamation on both his individual performance on the week (4-1-0) and the Europe's commanding 16.5 to 11.5 victory.

But while McIlroy may hold that feather in his cap, the Americans still enter as a -150 favorite, per Caesars Sportsbook.

Ryder Cup records: United States

Golfer Appearance Overall Four-ball Foursomes Singles Justin Thomas 4th 7-4-2 2-1-2 2-3-0 3-0-0 Scottie Scheffler 3rd 2-2-3 1-0-2 0-2-0 1-0-1 Xander Schauffele 3rd 4-4-0 1-1-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 Patrick Cantlay 3rd 5-2-1 1-0-1 2-2-0 2-0-0 Bryson DeChambeau 3rd 2-3-1 1-0-1 0-2-0 1-1-0 Collin Morikawa 3rd 4-3-1 2-1-0 2-1-0 0-1-1 Harris English 2nd 1-2-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Sam Burns 2nd 1-2-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0



Russell Henley, J.J. Spaun, Ben Griffin and Cameron Young are making their first Ryder Cup appearances.

Ryder Cup records: Europe

Golfer Appearance Overall Four-ball Foursomes Singles Rory McIlroy 8th 16-13-4 5-6-2 7-5-1 4-2-1 Justin Rose 7th 14-9-3 5-4-1 7-2-1 2-3-1 Tommy Fleetwood 4th 7-3-2 2-2-1 4-0-0 1-1-1 Jon Rahm 4th 6-3-3 1-2-2 4-0-0 1-1-1 Tyrrell Hatton 4th 5-4-2 2-1-2 2-1-0 1-2-0 Matt Fitzpatrick 4th 1-7-0 1-1-0 0-3-0 0-3-0 Viktor Hovland 3rd 3-4-3 0-2-2 2-2-0 1-0-1 Shane Lowry 3rd 2-3-1 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-1-1 Ludvig Åberg 2nd 2-2-0 0-1-0 2-0-0 0-1-0 Robert MacIntyre 2nd 2-0-1 1-0-1 0-0-0 1-0-0 Sepp Straka 2nd 1-2-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-1-0



Rasmus Højgaard is making his first Ryder Cup appearance.