2025 Ryder Cup teams, player records: Europe more experienced, while United States leans on rookies
Breaking down all 24 players competing in the 45th Ryder Cup
A golfer's Ryder Cup record can be a badge of honor for some and a cone of shame for others, but how much does one's history in the event really matter heading into the 45th edition of the competition at Bethpage Black? Some have shown the ability to rise up to the pressure-packed moments, while others have historically wilted, all as this year's competition marks an opportunity for players to continue down the path they are heading or change course and chart a new path forward.
Not all records are built the same. Some, like Justin Rose -- set to play in his seventh Ryder Cup -- have made mincemeat of the Americans in foursomes, touting a record of 7-2-1. Rose was not even utilized in this format by captain Luke Donald in the 2023 Ryder Cup, but picking up the pieces in his place were his teammates Jon Rahm and Tommy Fleetwood, who each boast a 4-0-0 career recordsin the format.
The Europeans have largely created an edge over the first two days of the competition ,while the U.S. prefers the singularity of Sunday. Data from the last 20 Ryder Cups backs up this sentiment.
Ryder Cup points won since 1983
- Four-ball -- Europe: 88.5 | United States: 71.5
- Foursomes -- Europe: 86.5 | United States: 73.5
- Singles -- Europe: 117.5 | United States: 122.5
Americans like Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay and Scottie Scheffler have yet to be handed a loss on Sunday singles with Thomas hold a 3-0-0 record, including wins over Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton and Sepp Straka -- all of whom are on Europe's 2025 team.
As such, only three players on the European side enter this event with a winning record in singles: second-timer Robert MacIntyre (bested Wyndham Clark in the anchor match two years ago), Viktor Hovland (1.5 out of 2 points in two matches against Collin Morikawa) and McIlroy (Europe's most seasoned player).
McIlroy has ebbed and flowed on the final day of the Ryder Cup throughout his career. He started 2-2-1 in the format with a tie against Stewart Cink in his debut before notching wins against Keegan Bradley and Rickie Fowler. Patrick Reed and Thomas dished McIlroy a couple losses, but he has since bounced back with wins over Xander Schauffele in 2021 and Sam Burns in 2023.
The singles win in 2023 put an exclamation on both his individual performance on the week (4-1-0) and the Europe's commanding 16.5 to 11.5 victory.
But while McIlroy may hold that feather in his cap, the Americans still enter as a -150 favorite, per Caesars Sportsbook.
Ryder Cup records: United States
|Golfer
|Appearance
|Overall
|Four-ball
|Foursomes
|Singles
Justin Thomas
4th
7-4-2
2-1-2
2-3-0
3-0-0
Scottie Scheffler
3rd
2-2-3
1-0-2
0-2-0
1-0-1
Xander Schauffele
3rd
4-4-0
1-1-0
2-2-0
1-1-0
Patrick Cantlay
3rd
5-2-1
1-0-1
2-2-0
2-0-0
Bryson DeChambeau
3rd
2-3-1
1-0-1
0-2-0
1-1-0
Collin Morikawa
3rd
4-3-1
2-1-0
2-1-0
0-1-1
Harris English
2nd
1-2-0
1-1-0
0-0-0
0-1-0
Sam Burns
2nd
1-2-0
1-0-0
0-1-0
0-1-0
Russell Henley, J.J. Spaun, Ben Griffin and Cameron Young are making their first Ryder Cup appearances.
Ryder Cup records: Europe
|Golfer
|Appearance
|Overall
|Four-ball
|Foursomes
|Singles
Rory McIlroy
8th
16-13-4
5-6-2
7-5-1
4-2-1
Justin Rose
7th
14-9-3
5-4-1
7-2-1
2-3-1
Tommy Fleetwood
4th
7-3-2
2-2-1
4-0-0
1-1-1
Jon Rahm
4th
6-3-3
1-2-2
4-0-0
1-1-1
Tyrrell Hatton
4th
5-4-2
2-1-2
2-1-0
1-2-0
Matt Fitzpatrick
4th
1-7-0
1-1-0
0-3-0
0-3-0
Viktor Hovland
3rd
3-4-3
0-2-2
2-2-0
1-0-1
Shane Lowry
3rd
2-3-1
1-1-0
1-1-0
0-1-1
Ludvig Åberg
2nd
2-2-0
0-1-0
2-0-0
0-1-0
Robert MacIntyre
2nd
2-0-1
1-0-1
0-0-0
1-0-0
Sepp Straka
2nd
1-2-0
0-0-0
1-1-0
0-1-0
Rasmus Højgaard is making his first Ryder Cup appearance.