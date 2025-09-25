The United States Ryder Cup team may not be entering a new era this week at Bethpage Black, but it is certainly transitioning towards something different. The 2021 Ryder Cup -- expected to be the starting point for a decade of American dominance following a record-breaking 10-point win for the U.S. -- now seems like a far cry from the present. Seemingly out of nowhere, presumed staples like Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth have taken a distant back seat, leaving spots available for others to fill.

Some are occupied by the usual suspects like Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau, but a handful -- a critical third of the entire team -- are in the possession of newcomers. These first-timers are frequently considered to be a specific term not uttered too often in golf circles outside of Ryder Cup weeks: rookies.

"I think we have a really unique group of players on our team in that we don't have any super young players and we don't have any older players," American captain Keegan Bradley said. "They're all sort of the same age.

"What's really unique about this team is they all really take care of each other. J.J. Spaun is the U.S. Open champion, and he's willing to go to his peers and ask for advice how to go about this. And these veteran players are always open to helping players -- forget about if it's the Ryder Cup. They want to help J.J. play better at the Travelers or wherever it is. When it comes to the Ryder Cup, they rally around each other and they rally around the rookies. Really proud of the veterans and the older players for what they've done for our team."

Spaun is one of four fresh faces on Bradley's roster, which also features Russell Henley, Ben Griffin and Cameron Young as the U.S. looks to win back the Ryder Cup following a thumping in Rome that featured many members of the disbanded boy's club. Half of the roster has turned over from that weekend two years ago with Henley serving as the eldest statesman in terms of age, Justin Thomas in experience. While conventional wisdom may say to ease these newbies into the competition, the U.S. may not have that luxury.

Best Ryder Cup rookies

Year Venue Player(s) Record Ryder Cup Result 2023 Marco Simone Max Homa 🇺🇸 3-1-1 🇪🇺 2021 Whistling Straits Patrick Cantlay 🇺🇸, Collin Morikawa 🇺🇸 3-0-1 🇺🇸 2018 Le Golf National Justin Thomas 🇺🇸, Tommy Fleetwood 🇪🇺 4-1-0 🇪🇺 2016 Hazeltine Thomas Pieters 🇪🇺 4-1-0 🇺🇸 2014 Gleneagles Patrick Reed 🇺🇸 3-0-1 🇪🇺 2012 Medinah Keegan Bradley 🇺🇸, Jason Dufner 🇺🇸 3-1-0 🇪🇺 2010 Celtic Manor Martin Kaymer 🇪🇺 2-1-1 🇪🇺 2008 Valhalla Justin Rose 🇪🇺 3-1-0 🇺🇸 2006 K Club Henrik Stenson 🇪🇺 1-1-1 🇪🇺 2004 Oakland Hills Luke Donald 🇪🇺 2-1-1 🇪🇺



Among the most effective rookies in the last six Ryder Cups, five have worn the red, white and blue. While Europe got major contributions from Pieters in 2016 and Fleetwood two years later alongside Francesco Molinari, the team has largely leaned on its more experienced players to lead the way, and in doing so, has come away victorious more often than not.

The U.S. has attempted to skin the cat in a different manner, often relying on recent major champions like Thomas in Paris and Morikawa at Whistling Straits -- no matter their Ryder Cup experience. Spaun fits that bill this year, and he could come through in similar fashion.

"I've definitely thought about certain scenarios that I could be in this week," Spaun said. "I think the best thing that I can do is rely on my experiences over this season. Some of the really close finishes I've had. Then obviously closing out the U.S. Open at Oakmont in June.

"I hadn't been in those situations before, but it started in Hawaii. I was leading going into Sunday, didn't go my way. Same thing with The Players. Just kind of growing off each experience where I just kept getting closer and closer and closer, and then the U.S. Open, I had it and finished it off. I think the biggest thing in preparation for me leading into this week was kind of trying to remember that experience at Oakmont and knowing that I have done it and I can do it. That's kind of the mindset I've got to go in with this week."

The records of the rookies may seem straightforward on paper -- some from the U.S. take to the stage immediately while strong European rookies tend to turn into all-time Ryder Cup performers -- but it also tells a deeper story, one that may be troubling for the home team.

The United States' best players have hardly played their best the week of the Ryder Cup; the reliance on the rookies has been out of necessity. Tiger Woods went 1-7 across eight appearances. Just to reiterate, the best player of all time (certainly of this generation) raised the cup just once amid his reign of dominance. Phil Mickelson -- the top U.S. player in terms of Ryder Cup points at 18-22-7 all-time -- was not much better with a 3-9 team record in his 12 appearances. Johnson went 2-3 in his five Ryder Cups, beginning in 2010 at Celtic Manor.

If the big dogs are not hunting, and the puppies are left to do the heavy lifting, how will that thrive against an experienced team filled with continuity? This crop of U.S. players is certainly capable of fending for its own dinner, but as a whole, they will need some help from those who have been there before if the trophy is to return to the United States.

What remains is an interesting balancing act for Bradley to tightrope -- rookies vs. veterans -- a scenario he has experienced personally. As a rookie himself, Bradley was counted on by his teammates at Medinah and responded in a meaningful manner, so much so his sitting in Saturday's afternoon session was questioned once the Europeans completed their comeback in 2012.

Bradley has been that hot hand as a rookie. His form was under no question then much like the that of Henley, Spaun, Griffin and Young now. He has the current U.S. Open champion, the world No. 4, a two-time winner on the PGA Tour this season and one of the most talented players who just got off the schneid all at his disposal. All four rank inside the top half of this field in terms of total strokes gained over the last three months. Henley, Griffin and Young trail only Scheffler on the U.S. team during that same span.

Their games are proven; it's what has gotten them to Bethpage Black in the first page. Now, it's time for them to prove it again on a new stage, albeit a much bigger one.