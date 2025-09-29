Rory McIlroy and the rest of the European team overcame the hostility of a number of unruly fans at the 2025 Ryder Cup to defeat the United States in a rout. The lopsided results over the weekend at Bethpage Black set a segment of an already boisterous crowd over the line, and former United States Ryder Cup captain Tom Watson spoke out against the behavior.

The disruptive and at times insulting taunts from a minority of fans prompted the event to increase its police presence and security detail as the weekend progressed.

"I'd like to congratulate @RyderCupEurope on their victory," Watson said on social media. "Your team play the first few days was sensational. More importantly, I'd like to apologize for the rude and mean-spirited behavior from our American crowd at Bethpage. As a former player, Captain and as an American, I am ashamed of what happened."

2025 Ryder Cup: Everything Rory McIlroy said about verbal abuse from fans at Bethpage after Europe's victory Robby Kalland

McIlroy took exception to the nature and timing of the jeers, which were mostly targeted toward him as the European captain. He was seen on Friday giving an apparent crude gesture to the crowd, and on Saturday, he cursed toward the crowd before a shot from the rough and refused the putt until fans quieted down during his backswing. A PA announcer even stepped down from her role after leading a vulgar chant directed towards McIlroy.

McIlroy's wife, Erica, was also a target of the obnoxious behavior. A fan after Saturday's round threw a beverage at the McIlroys that made contact with her hat.

"I don't think we should ever accept that in golf. I think golf should be held to a higher standard than what was seen out there this week," McIlroy said after Europe completed its victory. "Golf has the ability to unite people. Golf teaches you very good life lessons. It teaches you etiquette. It teaches you how to play by the rules. It teaches you how to respect people.

"Sometimes this week we didn't see that. So no, this should not be what is acceptable in the Ryder Cup. But, you know, we will be making sure to say to our fans in Ireland in 2027 that what happened here this week is not acceptable."

Europe won the Ryder Cup for the second consecutive time and, in turn, became the first away team to win since it did so in 2012 at Medinah. The Europeans dominated their way to an early lead with commanding results in Friday's foursomes and four-balls, and they did not waver on Saturday. The United States rallied with an 8½ -3½ session victory on Sunday, but it was not enough to overcome the hole the Americans dug themselves into over the first two days.