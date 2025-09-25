The 45th playing of the Ryder Cup may be the most anticipated in event history with the United States and Europe squaring off as near-equal sides at Bethpage Black in Long Island, New York. One of the most remarkable public courses in the nation is where the Americans will seek to regain the trophy with Europe aiming to not only hold it but pick up the first road victory in the challenge in 13 years by capturing the 2025 Ryder Cup outright.

Four years ago, the United States put together its youngest and perhaps most-talented Ryder Cup team of all time. Now, it boasts a young captain in 39-year-old Keegan Bradley, whose immense passion for the event will ideally fuel an American side bringing four rookies into the competition. On the other side, Luke Donald captains a European team that won the Ryder Cup in a rout just two years ago in Rome. Donald is not only going for back-to-back trophies, he aims to etch his name in event history by winning the Ryder Cup as not only the top player in the world (2012) but twice as a captain.

Ranking all 24 Ryder Cup roster members, CBS Sports has determined that Europe is stronger at the top of its team with three of the top four players in the field. However, the United States is less top heavy with an immense amount of talent up and down its squad.

Scottie Scheffler (United States) and Rory McIlroy (Europe) are the top players on their respective teams, and they enter this Ryder Cup having claimed three of the four major championships in 2025 with McIlroy winning the Masters to complete the career grand slam. The Ulsterman has claimed all year that among his few remaining goals as a professional golfer is to win a road Ryder Cup as Europe's leader; his best -- and perhaps last -- chance at doing so comes this week at Bethpage.

No matter how it shakes out, this Ryder Cup is going to be a barn burner, one unlike anything that has been seen before in this event -- all in front of what should be a rowdy New York crowd.

Take a look at the complete Ryder Cup schedule of events, and keep reading for the full slate of viewing information so you can watch all the action from Friday to Sunday.

2025 Ryder Cup TV schedule

All times Eastern

Day 1 -- Friday, Sept. 26

Session 1 (foursomes): 7:10 a.m.

Session 2 (four-ball): 12:25 p.m.

Live TV coverage: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on USA Network

Streaming: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fubo (Try for free) and RyderCup.com

Day 2 -- Saturday, Sept. 27

Session 1 (foursomes): 7:10 a.m.

Session 2 (four-ball): 12:25 p.m.

Live TV coverage: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on NBC

Streaming: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fubo (Try for free) and RyderCup.com

Day 3 -- Sunday, Sept. 28

Singles: 12:02 p.m.

Live TV coverage: 12-6 p.m. on NBC

Streaming: 12-6 p.m. on Fubo (Try for free) and RyderCup.com