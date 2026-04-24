Jim Furyk to return as United States captain for 2027 Ryder Cup after decisive defeat in 2018
Furyk led the third-most lopsided defeat in U.S. Ryder Cup history at the 2018 playing of the event in Paris
Jim Furyk will return as United States Ryder Cup captain for the 2027 playing of the event at Adare Manor in Ireland, according to the Associated Press. Furyk previously led the Americans at the 2018 Ryder Cup, where the U.S. suffered a decisive 7-point loss at Le Golf National in Paris.
The PGA of America has yet to officially announce its decision.
Tiger Woods was considered by many as the favorite to captain the United States in 2027; the PGA of America had been pursuing him for the position. However, Woods had yet to decide whether he would take the role before removing himself from the selection process after being arrested for DUI in March.
Furyk, the fourth U.S. captain to reprise his role in the modern Ryder Cup era (since 1979), led a 17.5 to 10.5 loss to the Europeans in 2018, the third-largest defeat for the Americans in event history. His four captain's picks (Woods, Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson and Tony Finau) combined to post a 2-10-0 record in Paris at Le Golf National against a European side led by Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Justin Rose.
Furyk served as vice captain in the 2025 Ryder Cup under Keegan Bradley. The Americans trailed by 7 points after the second day of the event before ultimately falling to Europe, 15 to 13, at Bethpage Black in New York.
The U.S. has lost consecutive Ryder Cups to Europe and dropped seven straight meetings overseas since 1993.
Luke Donald will lead Europe again in Ireland, aiming to win his third straight Ryder Cup as captain.
U.S. at Ryder Cups hosted in Europe since 1979
|Year / Host Nation
|Winner
|Score (Margin)
2023 Italy
Europe
16.5 to 11.5 (-5)
2018 France
Europe
17.5 to 10.5 (-7)
2014 Scotland
Europe
16.5 to 11.5 (-5)
2010 Wales
Europe
14.5 to 13.5 (-1)
2006 Ireland
Europe
18.5 to 9.5 (-9)
2002 England
Europe
15.5 to 12.5 (-3)
1997 Spain
Europe
14.5 to 13.5 (-1)
1993 England
United States
15 to 13 (+2)
1989 England
Europe (Tie)
14 to 14
|1985 England
|Europe
|16.5 to 11.5 (-5)
|1981 England
|United States
|18.5 to 9.5 (+9)