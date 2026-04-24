Jim Furyk will return as United States Ryder Cup captain for the 2027 playing of the event at Adare Manor in Ireland, according to the Associated Press. Furyk previously led the Americans at the 2018 Ryder Cup, where the U.S. suffered a decisive 7-point loss at Le Golf National in Paris.

The PGA of America has yet to officially announce its decision.

Tiger Woods was considered by many as the favorite to captain the United States in 2027; the PGA of America had been pursuing him for the position. However, Woods had yet to decide whether he would take the role before removing himself from the selection process after being arrested for DUI in March.

Furyk, the fourth U.S. captain to reprise his role in the modern Ryder Cup era (since 1979), led a 17.5 to 10.5 loss to the Europeans in 2018, the third-largest defeat for the Americans in event history. His four captain's picks (Woods, Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson and Tony Finau) combined to post a 2-10-0 record in Paris at Le Golf National against a European side led by Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Justin Rose.

Furyk served as vice captain in the 2025 Ryder Cup under Keegan Bradley. The Americans trailed by 7 points after the second day of the event before ultimately falling to Europe, 15 to 13, at Bethpage Black in New York.

The U.S. has lost consecutive Ryder Cups to Europe and dropped seven straight meetings overseas since 1993.

Luke Donald will lead Europe again in Ireland, aiming to win his third straight Ryder Cup as captain.

U.S. at Ryder Cups hosted in Europe since 1979