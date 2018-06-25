Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk says Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson unlikely to be paired together

Even the budding bromance between Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods has its limits. The two apparent pals have been trading press conference jokes and compliments since the Masters earlier this year, and have even been paired together to the delight of golf fans all over the planet.

They will not, however, be paired together at the 2018 Ryder Cup, pending both making the team (and trust me when I say that both will make the team). Even if they don't make the top eight, Mickelson (currently No. 10 in the Ryder Cup rankings) and Woods (No. 39) will almost certainly be captain's picks.

One of their contemporaries, Jim Furyk, is taking the reins as captain this year and he spoke about what he expects (or in this case, doesn't expect) from Woods and Mickelson in Paris.

"It worked out so well the first time," Furyk joked, with the reference being the 2004 Ryder Cup where Mickelson and Woods went 0-2 at the Day 1 matches and, uh, did not seem to enjoy themselves very much.

"I hope they're both watching, because they just fell off the couch laughing. I wouldn't guess that would be a good idea as captain, I'm just saying."

Mickelson and Woods have clearly become closer since that 2004 snafu. Woods alluded to that two weeks ago at the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills.

"We're certainly on the back end of our careers," said Woods. "We've been going at it for 20-plus years. That's a long time. You know, we've been ranked 1 and 2 and have gone at it a lot of times throughout the years, and we've developed a pretty good friendship because of it.

"It's just that I think that when you're able to do something against someone for two-plus decades ... you'll get to know someone pretty well, and we've done that."

Regardless of whether he makes the team (I cannot stress enough that he's going to make the team!), Woods will be in Paris as a vice captain for Furyk on this year's squad.