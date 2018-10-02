Ryder Cup fan hit by errant Brooks Koepka drive says she's been left blind in one eye

The gallery of a golf course can be a dangerous place to be. Balls get sliced all the time. Such was the case on the sixth hole at Le Golf National at the 42nd Ryder Cup when Brooks Koepka sliced a ball into the gallery and hit 49-year-old Corine Remande. The fan was left bloody, and Koepka went to check on her.

The fallout from the strike, according to Remande, is severe. She told CNN that scans showed that her right eye socket is fractured and there was "explosion of the eyeball."

"Doctors told me I had lost the use of that eye," she told CNN. "It happened so fast, I didn't feel any pain when I was hit. I didn't feel like the ball had struck my eye and then I felt the blood start to pour."

Remande is reportedly considering legal action against Ryder Cup organizers to cover the medical bills accumulated from the hit. According to Golf.com, there was no warning from officials that the ball was coming into the crowd.

On the day Remande was hit, Koepka said, via Golf.com: "She was bleeding pretty good. It looked like it hit her right in the eye, so hopefully there's no, you know, loss of vision or anything like that."

Koepka gave Remande a signed glove and apologized after the incident. While a nice gesture, Remande would like a bit more in the way of compensation.

"It is distressing to hear that someone might suffer long term consequences from a ball strike," the European Tour said in a statement. "The spectator hit by a ball at the 6th hole during Friday's play was treated by first responders immediately and taken to hospital. We have been in communication with the family involved, starting with the immediate on-course treatment and thereafter to provide support, helping with the logistics of repatriation, including providing a transfer for the family from Paris to Lyon. We will continue to offer support for as long as necessary."