One of golf's greatest events begins Friday as the 2025 Ryder Cup gets underway with a loaded schedule and unique format to the international competition. The 45th edition of the Ryder Cup will feature some of the world's greatest players, led by Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, who are respectfully No. 1 and No. 2 in the Official World Golf Rankings. 

This year, the Ryder Cup will be played on the Black Course of Bethpage State Park in Farmington, New York. The United States is looking to win its third straight Ryder Cup on home soil, while Europe aims to become the first road team to win the event since its 2012 team pulled off a one-point win at Medinah. 

The United States holds a 27-15-2 series edge in Ryder Cup competition. Europe has had more success this century, however, having won eight of the prior 11 Ryder Cups, including two victories on American soil. 

Scottie Scheffler, who won two of his four majors this season, will have a chance to reverse a recent trend of top-ranked players who struggled in the Ryder Cup. Since 1999, the top-ranked player in the Ryder Cup field has won just 38% of his matches. Scheffler was 2-0-1 in his first Ryder Cup back in 2021 but 0-2-2 during the Americans' five-point loss to Europe in 2023. 

Another storyline entering this year's Ryder Cup is the recent back-and-fourth between Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau, who was in the final pairing with McIlroy only for the former to fade down the stretch at the 2025 Masters. McIlroy didn't hold back when he was recently asked to address DeChambeau's comments that he intends to chirp in McIlroy's ear during the Ryder Cup. 

"I think the only way he gets attention is by mentioning other people," McIlroy said. "That is basically what I think of that. To get attention, he will mention me or Scottie or others."

Now that the table has been set for the 2025 Ryder Cup, here's a look at where the event will be played in the coming years along with locations at which it has been previously held.

Ryder Cup future locations 

YearLocationHostCourse
2025Bethpage, New YorkUnited StatesBethpage Black Course
2027 Country Limerick, IrelandEuropeThe Golf Course at Adare Manor 

2029

Chaska, Minnesota

United StatesHazeltine National Golf Club

2031

Costa Brava, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

EuropeCamiral 

2033

San Francisco, California

United StatesThe Olympic Club (Lake Course)
2025TBAEuropeTBA 
2037Bethesda, MarylandUnited StatesCongressional Country Club (Blue Course)

Previous Ryder Cup locations, winners by year

YearWinnersLocationHostCourse
2023EuropeRome, ItalyEuropeMarco Simone Golf and Country Club
2021United StatesHaven, WisconsinUnited StatesWhistling Straits, Haven
2018EuropeGuyancourt, FranceEuropeLe Golf National, le-de-France
2016United StatesMinneapolis, MinnesotaUnited StatesHazeltine National Golf Club
2014EuropePerthshire, Scotland EuropeGleneagles Hotel
2012EuropeDuPage County, IllinoisUnited StatesMedinah Country Club (No. 3)
2010EuropeNewport, WalesEuropeCeltic Manor Resort
2008United StatesLouisville, KentuckyUnited StatesValhalla Golf Club
2006EuropeCounty Kildare, IrelandEuropeK Club
2004EuropeBirmingham, MichiganUnited StatesOakland Hills Country Club
2002EuropeWarwickshire, EnglandEuropeThe Belfry
1999United StatesNorfolk County, MassachusettsUnited StatesThe Country Club (Brookline)
1997EuropeAndalusia, SpainEuropeValderrama Golf Club
1995EuropeMonroe County, New YorkUnited StatesOak Hill Country Club
1993United StatesWarwickshire, EnglandEuropeThe Belfry
1991United StatesCharleston County, South CarolinaUnited StatesKiawah Island Golf Resort
1989Tied (Europe)Warwickshire, EnglandEuropeThe Belfry
1987EuropeFranklin County, OhioUnited StatesMuirfield Village
1985EuropeWarwickshire, EnglandEuropeThe Belfry
1983United StatesPalm Beach, FloridaUnited StatesPGA National Golf Club
1981United StatesSurrey, EnglandEuropeWalton Heath Golf Club
1979United StatesGreenbrier County, West VirginiaUnited StatesThe Greenbrier
1977United StatesLancashire, EnglandG.B. & IrelandRoyal Lytham & St Annes
1975United StatesWestmoreland County, PennsylvaniaUnited StatesLaurel Valley Golf Club
1973United StatesEast Lothian, ScotlandG.B. & IrelandMuirfield
1971United StatesSt. Louis, MissouriUnited StatesOld Warson Country Club
1969United StatesMerseyside, EnglandGreat BritainRoyal Birkdale Golf Club
1967United StatesHouston, TexasUnited StatesChampions Golf Club
1965United StatesMerseyside, EnglandGreat BritainRoyal Birkdale Golf Club
1963United StatesAtlanta, GeorgiaUnited StatesAtlanta Athletic Club
1961United StatesLancashire, EnglandGreat BritainRoyal Lytham & St Annes
1959United StatesIndian Wells, CaliforniaUnited StatesEldorado Country Club
1957Great BritainNottinghamshire, EnglandGreat BritainLindrick Golf Club
1955United StatesRiverside County, CaliforniaUnited StatesThunderbird Country Club
1953United StatesSurrey, EnglandGreat BritainWentworth Club
1951United StatesMoore County, North CarolinaUnited StatesPinehurst Resort (No. 2)
1949United StatesYorkshire, EnglandGreat BritainGanton Golf Club
1947United StatesPortland, OregonUnited StatesPortland Golf Club
1937United StatesMerseyside, EnglandGreat BritainSouthport and Ainsdale Golf Club
1935United StatesBergen County, New JerseyUnited StatesRidgewood Country Club
1933Great BritainMerseyside, EnglandGreat BritainSouthport and Ainsdale Golf Club
1931United StatesUpper Arlington, OhioUnited StatesScioto Country Club
1929Great BritainYorkshire, EnglandGreat BritainMoortown Golf Club
1927United StatesWorcester County, MassachusettsUnited StatesWorcester Country Club