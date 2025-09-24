One of golf's greatest events begins Friday as the 2025 Ryder Cup gets underway with a loaded schedule and unique format to the international competition. The 45th edition of the Ryder Cup will feature some of the world's greatest players, led by Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, who are respectfully No. 1 and No. 2 in the Official World Golf Rankings.

This year, the Ryder Cup will be played on the Black Course of Bethpage State Park in Farmington, New York. The United States is looking to win its third straight Ryder Cup on home soil, while Europe aims to become the first road team to win the event since its 2012 team pulled off a one-point win at Medinah.

The United States holds a 27-15-2 series edge in Ryder Cup competition. Europe has had more success this century, however, having won eight of the prior 11 Ryder Cups, including two victories on American soil.

Scottie Scheffler, who won two of his four majors this season, will have a chance to reverse a recent trend of top-ranked players who struggled in the Ryder Cup. Since 1999, the top-ranked player in the Ryder Cup field has won just 38% of his matches. Scheffler was 2-0-1 in his first Ryder Cup back in 2021 but 0-2-2 during the Americans' five-point loss to Europe in 2023.

Another storyline entering this year's Ryder Cup is the recent back-and-fourth between Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau, who was in the final pairing with McIlroy only for the former to fade down the stretch at the 2025 Masters. McIlroy didn't hold back when he was recently asked to address DeChambeau's comments that he intends to chirp in McIlroy's ear during the Ryder Cup.

"I think the only way he gets attention is by mentioning other people," McIlroy said. "That is basically what I think of that. To get attention, he will mention me or Scottie or others."

Now that the table has been set for the 2025 Ryder Cup, here's a look at where the event will be played in the coming years along with locations at which it has been previously held.

Ryder Cup future locations

Year Location Host Course 2025 Bethpage, New York United States Bethpage Black Course 2027 Country Limerick, Ireland Europe The Golf Course at Adare Manor 2029 Chaska, Minnesota United States Hazeltine National Golf Club 2031 Costa Brava, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain Europe Camiral 2033 San Francisco, California United States The Olympic Club (Lake Course) 2025 TBA Europe TBA 2037 Bethesda, Maryland United States Congressional Country Club (Blue Course)

Previous Ryder Cup locations, winners by year