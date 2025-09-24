Ryder Cup future locations, winners by year: Where biennial golf event will be played after Bethpage Black
The Ryder Cup spreads itself nicely about a variety of courses, states and countries every two years
One of golf's greatest events begins Friday as the 2025 Ryder Cup gets underway with a loaded schedule and unique format to the international competition. The 45th edition of the Ryder Cup will feature some of the world's greatest players, led by Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, who are respectfully No. 1 and No. 2 in the Official World Golf Rankings.
This year, the Ryder Cup will be played on the Black Course of Bethpage State Park in Farmington, New York. The United States is looking to win its third straight Ryder Cup on home soil, while Europe aims to become the first road team to win the event since its 2012 team pulled off a one-point win at Medinah.
The United States holds a 27-15-2 series edge in Ryder Cup competition. Europe has had more success this century, however, having won eight of the prior 11 Ryder Cups, including two victories on American soil.
Scottie Scheffler, who won two of his four majors this season, will have a chance to reverse a recent trend of top-ranked players who struggled in the Ryder Cup. Since 1999, the top-ranked player in the Ryder Cup field has won just 38% of his matches. Scheffler was 2-0-1 in his first Ryder Cup back in 2021 but 0-2-2 during the Americans' five-point loss to Europe in 2023.
Another storyline entering this year's Ryder Cup is the recent back-and-fourth between Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau, who was in the final pairing with McIlroy only for the former to fade down the stretch at the 2025 Masters. McIlroy didn't hold back when he was recently asked to address DeChambeau's comments that he intends to chirp in McIlroy's ear during the Ryder Cup.
"I think the only way he gets attention is by mentioning other people," McIlroy said. "That is basically what I think of that. To get attention, he will mention me or Scottie or others."
Now that the table has been set for the 2025 Ryder Cup, here's a look at where the event will be played in the coming years along with locations at which it has been previously held.
Ryder Cup future locations
|Year
|Location
|Host
|Course
|2025
|Bethpage, New York
|United States
|Bethpage Black Course
|2027
|Country Limerick, Ireland
|Europe
|The Golf Course at Adare Manor
2029
Chaska, Minnesota
|United States
|Hazeltine National Golf Club
2031
Costa Brava, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain
|Europe
|Camiral
2033
San Francisco, California
|United States
|The Olympic Club (Lake Course)
|2025
|TBA
|Europe
|TBA
|2037
|Bethesda, Maryland
|United States
|Congressional Country Club (Blue Course)
Previous Ryder Cup locations, winners by year
|Year
|Winners
|Location
|Host
|Course
|2023
|Europe
|Rome, Italy
|Europe
|Marco Simone Golf and Country Club
|2021
|United States
|Haven, Wisconsin
|United States
|Whistling Straits, Haven
|2018
|Europe
|Guyancourt, France
|Europe
|Le Golf National, le-de-France
|2016
|United States
|Minneapolis, Minnesota
|United States
|Hazeltine National Golf Club
|2014
|Europe
|Perthshire, Scotland
|Europe
|Gleneagles Hotel
|2012
|Europe
|DuPage County, Illinois
|United States
|Medinah Country Club (No. 3)
|2010
|Europe
|Newport, Wales
|Europe
|Celtic Manor Resort
|2008
|United States
|Louisville, Kentucky
|United States
|Valhalla Golf Club
|2006
|Europe
|County Kildare, Ireland
|Europe
|K Club
|2004
|Europe
|Birmingham, Michigan
|United States
|Oakland Hills Country Club
|2002
|Europe
|Warwickshire, England
|Europe
|The Belfry
|1999
|United States
|Norfolk County, Massachusetts
|United States
|The Country Club (Brookline)
|1997
|Europe
|Andalusia, Spain
|Europe
|Valderrama Golf Club
|1995
|Europe
|Monroe County, New York
|United States
|Oak Hill Country Club
|1993
|United States
|Warwickshire, England
|Europe
|The Belfry
|1991
|United States
|Charleston County, South Carolina
|United States
|Kiawah Island Golf Resort
|1989
|Tied (Europe)
|Warwickshire, England
|Europe
|The Belfry
|1987
|Europe
|Franklin County, Ohio
|United States
|Muirfield Village
|1985
|Europe
|Warwickshire, England
|Europe
|The Belfry
|1983
|United States
|Palm Beach, Florida
|United States
|PGA National Golf Club
|1981
|United States
|Surrey, England
|Europe
|Walton Heath Golf Club
|1979
|United States
|Greenbrier County, West Virginia
|United States
|The Greenbrier
|1977
|United States
|Lancashire, England
|G.B. & Ireland
|Royal Lytham & St Annes
|1975
|United States
|Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania
|United States
|Laurel Valley Golf Club
|1973
|United States
|East Lothian, Scotland
|G.B. & Ireland
|Muirfield
|1971
|United States
|St. Louis, Missouri
|United States
|Old Warson Country Club
|1969
|United States
|Merseyside, England
|Great Britain
|Royal Birkdale Golf Club
|1967
|United States
|Houston, Texas
|United States
|Champions Golf Club
|1965
|United States
|Merseyside, England
|Great Britain
|Royal Birkdale Golf Club
|1963
|United States
|Atlanta, Georgia
|United States
|Atlanta Athletic Club
|1961
|United States
|Lancashire, England
|Great Britain
|Royal Lytham & St Annes
|1959
|United States
|Indian Wells, California
|United States
|Eldorado Country Club
|1957
|Great Britain
|Nottinghamshire, England
|Great Britain
|Lindrick Golf Club
|1955
|United States
|Riverside County, California
|United States
|Thunderbird Country Club
|1953
|United States
|Surrey, England
|Great Britain
|Wentworth Club
|1951
|United States
|Moore County, North Carolina
|United States
|Pinehurst Resort (No. 2)
|1949
|United States
|Yorkshire, England
|Great Britain
|Ganton Golf Club
|1947
|United States
|Portland, Oregon
|United States
|Portland Golf Club
|1937
|United States
|Merseyside, England
|Great Britain
|Southport and Ainsdale Golf Club
|1935
|United States
|Bergen County, New Jersey
|United States
|Ridgewood Country Club
|1933
|Great Britain
|Merseyside, England
|Great Britain
|Southport and Ainsdale Golf Club
|1931
|United States
|Upper Arlington, Ohio
|United States
|Scioto Country Club
|1929
|Great Britain
|Yorkshire, England
|Great Britain
|Moortown Golf Club
|1927
|United States
|Worcester County, Massachusetts
|United States
|Worcester Country Club