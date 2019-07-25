Ryder Cup heads to Adare Manor in Ireland in 2026, next five venues in place for event

It's been a good week for Ireland. One of the best golfers from their country, Shane Lowry, won the Open Championship at Royal Portrush, and they showed up by the thousands to welcome him home. Then it was announced this week that they would get the 2026 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor in County Limerick, Ireland.

This will be just the second time Ireland has hosted the Ryder Cup. It also did so in 2006 when the European side toasted the Americans 18.5-9.5, which tied a record margin of victory in the modern era of this event (since 1979).

The move means that the next five Ryder Cup venues are set.

2020: Whistling Straits (Wisconsin)

2022: Marco Simone Golf and Country Club (Rome)



2024: Bethpage Black (New York)

2026: Adare Manor (Ireland)

2028: Hazeltine (Minnesota)

More venues are also in place beyond that, but 2030 remains blank.

Congratulations @TheAdareManor on hosting the 2026 @rydercup I was lucky enough to stay and play the course the weekend before the Open. It’s an amazing place and will be a fantastic venue. 🇮🇪 🍀 pic.twitter.com/DGT2IdfG1l — Justin ROSE (@JustinRose99) July 25, 2019

According to the Irish Times, there are still some details to work out and some paperwork to file, but it's all semantics at this point.

The decision is contingent on the government signing a memorandum with the PGA European Tour as well as a licensing and marketing agreement. It has also agreed to make funding available to support the biennial event, which involves matchplay between the top golfers from Europe and the United States. Minister for Sport Shane Ross will seek approval for the arrangements at the last Cabinet meeting before the summer recess, which is being held in Co Donegal.

On the European side, it will see five different countries host five straight Ryder Cups. Wales, Scotland, France, Italy and Ireland play home to successive events, which is a terrific development for European golf fanatics. And Ireland gets to ride its 2019 heater for seven more years.