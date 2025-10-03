PGA of America president Don Rea Jr. issued an apology on Thursday following unruly behavior from many fans that were in attendance during last week's Ryder Cup. Rory McIlroy faced an abundance of verbal abuse throughout the tournament and became a topic of conversation in recent days.

The apology came after Rea seemed to brush off the treatment that McIlroy faced.

Europe came away with a 15-13 win in the latest installment of the Ryder Cup. It marked the sixth time in the last eight Ryder Cups that Europe emerged victorious.

"Let me begin with what we must own. While the competition was spirited -- especially with the U.S. team's rally on Sunday afternoon -- some fan behavior clearly crossed the line," Rea's email read, which was obtained by the Associated Press. "It was disrespectful, inappropriate, and not representative of who we are as the PGA of America or as PGA of America golf professionals. We condemn that behavior unequivocally. "What makes our sport great is that we own our bogeys. We certainly own this one. Our CEO Derek Sprague has apologized on our behalf to Erica and Rory McIlroy and to everyone with Ryder Cup Europe. I would also like to personally apologize to them and all of you for not representing our association in the best light with some of my comments in the media during the event. "While it wasn't my intention, some of my comments were seen in a negative light which reflects poorly on not only myself but also on the PGA of America and for that I truly apologize."

Rea finished the email by saying "God Bless and as always Go U.S.A!"

There were several instances of rowdy behavior that took place at Bethpage Black. On Friday, a small group of fans chanted "F--- you, Rory" while the Northern Irish golfer's image was being shown on a nearby video screen.

Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton criticize PGA of America president following Europe's win at 2025 Ryder Cup Patrick McDonald

In addition, vulgar language was shouted at several of the European players, while multiple expletive-filled chants were hurled toward McIlroy and his wife. A fan even threw a beer at the McIlroy while they were walking throughout the course.

McIlroy even snapped back at one fan by telling them to "shut the f--- up" during Saturday's action.

"I don't think we should ever accept that in golf. I think golf should be held to a higher standard than what was seen out there this week," McIlroy said on Sunday night following Europe's victory. "Golf has the ability to unite people. Golf teaches you very good life lessons. It teaches you etiquette. It teaches you how to play by the rules. It teaches you how to respect people.

"Sometimes this week we didn't see that," McIlroy continued. "So no, this should not be what is acceptable in the Ryder Cup. But, you know, we will be making sure to say to our fans in Ireland in 2027 that what happened here this week is not acceptable."

Rea initially took a different stance as he stated that fan behavior was also just as distracting to American golfers.

"I haven't heard some of that. I'm sure it happened," Rea said during a BBC interview earlier this week. "It happens when we're over in Rome on the other side, and Rory understands. Things like that are going to happen."

2025 Ryder Cup: Everything Rory McIlroy said about verbal abuse from fans at Bethpage after Europe's victory Robby Kalland

McIlroy's teammates, Matt Fitzpatrick and Shane Lowry, were appalled by the fan behavior that they witnessed. Fitzpatrick said that it was "pretty offensive to Europeans fans" that Rea brushed off some of the behavior, while Lowry thought the verbal abuse that McIlroy's wife, Erica, faced was "astonishing."

On Tuesday, PGA of America CEO Derek Sprague said that he thought fans did cross the line in an interview on the Golf Channel. Sprague also added that he was planning on apologizing personally to McIlroy and his wife.

"Rory might have been a target because of how good he is, but the entire European team should not have been subjected to that," Sprague said. "I feel badly and I plan on apologizing to them."