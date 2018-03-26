Ryder Cup returning to Hazeltine in 2028, making it first American site to repeat as host

The 2028 Ryder Cup will head back to Hazeltine National Golf Club just outside of Minneapolis, which is where the U.S. defeated Europe 17-11 in 2016. The PGA of America announced the news on Monday, and Hazeltine will now become the first U.S. site to host multiple Ryder Cups.

Here is a look at future Ryder Cup sites:

2018: Le Golf National -- Paris, France

2020: Whistling Straits -- Haven, Wisconsin

2022: Marco Simone Golf and Country Club -- Rome, Italy

2024: Bethpage Black -- Farmingdale, New York

2028: Hazeltine National Golf Club -- Chaska, Minnesota

2032: The Olympic Club -- San Francisco, California

Europe has yet to announce their sites for the 2026 and 2030 Ryder Cups, but the U.S. is scheduled out well into the future. According to the PGA of America, this will be formally announced just after the Masters.

Officials from the PGA of America and Hazeltine will gather on April 10 in Chaska to discuss the return of the Ryder Cup, which comes little more than 18 months after the completion of the 2016 event.

While I loved Hazeltine and had one of the great golf experiences of my life there, I can't say that I'm a huge fan of returning so quickly. There are so many other potential venues that, for the sake of change, I think would be awesome at hosting this event. Still, it's tough to argue with the thrilling three-day event we got in 2016. I'd expect more of the same when it returns in 2028.

We’ve got some news... A post shared by Ryder Cup USA (@rydercupusa) on Mar 26, 2018 at 5:55am PDT