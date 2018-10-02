Safeway Open 2018 odds: Surprising PGA Tour picks by same model that called Brendan Steele's win

A new season brings new opportunities for fans of all shapes and sizes to make PGA Tour picks. The 2018-19 PGA season tees off Thursday from the North Course at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, California for the 2018 Safeway Open. Only two players from the top 50 in the world are in the 2018 Safeway Open field, which means there are plenty of value plays to choose from. Patrick Cantlay enters as the Vegas favorite at 12-1 Safeway Open odds, followed closely by Brandt Snedeker at 20-1. Before you make any 2018 Safeway Open picks or enter a daily fantasy golf tournament on sites like DraftKings or FanDuel, you'll want to hear what the team at SportsLine has to say.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the past eight majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. The model has also been dead-on for this tournament. In fact, it was all over Brendan Steele winning last year's Safeway Open despite being a 25-1 long shot, projecting him as a top contender from the start. Anyone who has followed their model is up huge.

Now that the 2018 Safeway Open field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the 2018 Safeway Open: Beau Hossler, a 40-1 long shot, makes a serious run at the Safeway Open 2018 title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Hossler got off to a blistering start last season. In fact, he finished 10th or better in two of his first three starts on the PGA Tour, including a seventh-place showing at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

He'll look to duplicate that quick start again this year at the 2018 Safeway Open. Hossler finished last season ranked in the top 50 on the PGA Tour in birdie average (3.79), which should put him in contention this week. He's a value pick you need to be all over for the Safeway Open 2018.

Another surprise: Steele, the two-time defending champion of this event, fails to defend his title and finishes outside the top five.

Steele can become the first golfer since 2011 to three-peat a PGA Tour event. However, he has missed the cut in four of his past five starts on the PGA Tour. He's somebody to completely steer clear of this week despite his past success.

Also, the model says six additional golfers with 2018 Safeway Open odds of 25-1 or longer will make a strong run at title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2018 Safeway Open? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the latest Safeway Open odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full Safeway Open projected leaderboard from the model that nailed Brendan Steele's win last year.

Patrick Cantlay 14-1

Brandt Snedeker 20-1

Ryan Moore 22-1

Joaquin Niemann 25-1

Phil Mickelson 25-1

Denny McCarthy 28-1

Emiliano Grillo 28-1

Abraham Ancer 33-1

Adam Hadwin 33-1

Sangmoon Bae 33-1

Beau Hossler 40-1

Brendan Steele 40-1

Cameron Davis 40-1

Hunter Mahan 40-1

Patrick Rodgers 40-1

Peter Uihlein 40-1

Luke List 50-1

Russell Knox 50-1

Harold Varner III 50-1