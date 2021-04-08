In February, Tiger Woods was involved in a car crash that left him hospitalized and required multiple leg surgeries. Since the accident Woods has been recovering and more information about what caused the crash has been reported. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office reported Woods was driving around 40 mph over the speed limit when he crashed.

David Samson discusses the latest news from the accident reports on Thursday's episode of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," making commentary on how this will impact the golf superstar's future decisions behind the wheel.

"Tiger Woods is lucky," the podcast host begins, noting that an accident like that could have left Woods in much worse condition.

After the crash, Samson talked about how many assumed the worst, saying it was probably related to drugs or alcohol, but notes he wanted to wait for the facts before speculating.

"Tiger Woods has this accident and all I keep thinking about is does this inform his future behavior behind the wheel? It's the same thing we all say when we're sick and we say 'We're never going to take our health for granted,'" Samson says, explaining that eventually you do go back to your "normal" ways and the lesson you learned before is blurred.

"I wonder whether Tiger Woods is going to go back to speeding. I'm gonna say that he knows how lucky he got, and for the next few months after he's able to drive again he's gonna go 5-7 mph after the speed limit," he says, adding that after a year he will go back to speeding he predicts, but "that makes him normal."

For some people, Samson says, their luck never runs out and their idea that the worst could never happen to them rings true.

"Players and athletes and those of us with egos think we're invincible. We're removed of that notion when we have an accident ... but for whatever reason our brains are wired ... that it's the 'not going to happen to me' theory," Samson says, wondering how much of an impact this accident will have on Woods long term.