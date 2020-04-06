Samson: What the PGA Tour should have said instead of announcing specific dates

The coronavirus pandemic has left the sports world with a large amount of uncertainty as to when various sports could return. On Monday, the PGA Tour announced dates for the Masters, U.S. Open, PGA Championship, and Ryder Cup for the 2020 season.

During Monday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," David Samson had an issue with how the Masters announced specific dates and believed that they shouldn't have done so.

"The announcement should've been very simple," Samson said. 'While this is Masters week, let me tell you what Augusta is doing. 1. We have started a fund of $ 2 million. We've announced a fund where we're going to take care of the people whose jobs and livelihoods depend on the tournament going on. Then we are going to do everything in our power to be ready so that when we can return to playing golf and delivering the sport that you love in a safe manner, that we can do it and we're going to try to do it in 2020."

"'We're going to do everything in our power not to cancel, but only to postpone," Samson added. "We're looking at dates now. We're working with all the stakeholders and we'll have an announcement as soon as we can.'"

Obviously, it's unclear when sports will be able to resume play. There's hope that sports will be back by the fall, but there's no guarantee that will happen, which is Samson's major point.