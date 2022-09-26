After the expected Team USA victory in the Presidents Cup, the PGA Tour fall season picks up again with the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Miss. Sam Burns made his Presidents Cup debut as part of that winning United States team at Quail Hollow last week, and he is back to defend his title at the Country Club of Jackson. It was the first of his three PGA Tour victories last season. Six of the past nine Sanderson Farms Championship winners were first-time champions, and players like Davis Riley and Sahith Theegala hope to be in the mix for their first win after strong rookie campaigns. Riley posted six top-10 finishes and Theegala had five in 2021-22, and each was a runner-up once. Theegala led after 54 holes here last year, but finished T-8 after a final-round 71. The Sanderson Farms field also features several PGA Tour winners from last season, including Sepp Straka, Keegan Bradley and J.T. Poston.

Burns, who was able to defend his Valspar Championship title back in March, is the 11-1 favorite in the latest Sanderson Farms Championship odds. J.T. Poston (16-1), Denny McCarthy (18-1) and Theegala (20-1) also are among the favorites in the Sanderson Farms 2022 field, while Riley is a longer shot at 40-1. Before making any 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship picks, be sure you check out the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from golf insider Patrick McDonald.

After spending time at FanSided and NBC Sports EDGE, McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in the spring of 2022. Now covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis on the PGA Tour.

He takes a measured approach to his outright selections and finished the 2021-22 season up 42 units on those plays, having hit Cameron Smith (22-1) at the Tournament of Champions, Hudson Swafford (250-1) at The American Express, Joaquin Niemann (70-1) at the Genesis Invitational and Justin Thomas (66-1) live at the PGA Championship.

Now, McDonald has studied the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship field and is locking in his best bets, top sleepers and favorites to avoid. You can head to SportsLine now to see all of his 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship picks and predictions.

Top 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship expert picks

Shockingly, McDonald is fading Burns, with the 26-year-old coming off an emotionally draining Presidents Cup run. He played five rounds in Charlotte, going 0-2-3, and while that doesn't necessarily reflect how the 26-year-old played, "a letdown feels inevitable," McDonald tells SportsLine. The expert points out that Sergio Garcia missed the cut last year when trying to defend his 2020 title, a week after the Ryder Cup. "Something similar could be in store for Burns," he says.

On the other hand, the expert is looking at longer shots, and Trey Mullinax is one of several McDonald will be keeping a close eye on. The 30-year-old won the Barbasol Championship in July, and he finished in the top 25 in four of his final five tournaments of last season. His power off the tee should give him a leg up in Jackson, and he tied for fourth last year. He is familiar with playing in the South, having played at Alabama after being raised in Birmingham. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship golf picks

Before this week's PGA Tour event in Jackson, McDonald has locked in his best bets for the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship. They include several major longshots to win who are priced at more than 50-1. You can only see all of the expert's picks at SportsLine.

So which 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship picks should you target? Where does all the betting value lie for Sanderson Farms Championship 2022? Check out the odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Patrick McDonald's top prop picks for Sanderson Farms Championship 2022, all from the expert who ended last season up 42 units on outright plays.

2022 Sanderson Farms Championship odds, field, top contenders

See full Sanderson Farms Championship 2022 picks, best bets, and predictions here.

Sam Burns 11-1

J.T. Poston 16-1

Denny McCarthy 18-1

Sahith Theegala 20-1

Russell Henley 22-1

Sebastian Munoz 25-1

Christian Bezuidenhout 28-1

Scott Stallings 30-1

Taylor Montgomery 35-1

Keegan Bradley 35-1

Emiliano Grillo 40-1

Thomas Detry 40-1

Davis Riley 40-1

Seamus Power 40-1

Taylor Moore 45-1

Chris Kirk 45-1

Andrew Putnam 45-1

Harris English 50-1

Sepp Straka 50-1

Adam Hadwin 50-1

Trey Mullinax 50-1

Gary Woodland 60-1

Alex Smalley 60-1

Dean Burmester 65-1

Brendan Steele 65-1

Wyndham Clark 65-1

Aaron Rai 65-1

Nick Taylor 80-1

Stephen Jaeger 80-1

Mark Hubbard 80-1

Byeong-Hun An 80-1

Brendon Todd 80-1

Kevin Streelman 80-1

Justin Lower 80-1

Adam Svensson 80-1

Justin Suh 80-1

Adam Long 80-1

Russell Knox 80-1

Robby Shelton 100-1

Patrick Rodgers 100-1

Nick Hardy 100-1

David Lipsky 100-1

Chez Reavie 100-1

Stewart Cink 100-1

C.T. Pan 100-1

Adam Schenk 100-1

Henrik Norlander 100-1

Hayden Buckley 130-1

Peter Malnati 130-1

Paul Haney 130-1

Greyson Sigg 130-1

Davis Thompson 130-1

Michael Thompson 130-1

Michael Gligic 130-1

Carl Yuan 130-1

Martin Laird 130-1

Matthew NeSmith 130-1

Mackenzie Hughes 130-1

Chesson Hadley 130-1

Luke List 130-1

Callum Tarren 130-1

M.J. Daffue 130-1

Lee Hodges 130-1

Brandon Wu 130-1

Ben Taylor 130-1

Austin Smotherman 130-1

Zecheng Dou 130-1

Zac Blair 130-1

Will Gordon 130-1

Tyler Duncan 130-1

John Huh 130-1

Rory Sabbatini 130-1

Nick Lindheim 150-1

Dylan Frittelli 150-1

Nate Lashley 150-1

Brian Stuard 150-1

Seong-Hyeon Kim 150-1

Austin Eckroat 150-1

Vince Whaley 150-1

Joseph Bramlett 150-1

Robert Streb 200-1

Philip Knowles 200-1