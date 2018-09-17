Sangmoon Bae wins on Web.com Tour, earns back PGA Tour card after serving in South Korean military
Bae is back on the PGA Tour after his win in Idaho
This time three years ago, Sangmoon Bae was about to finish up the 2014-15 PGA Tour season, play in the Presidents Cup and head off into the South Korean military for a required two years of service. Over two years later, he returned to the PGA Tour but was unsuccessful in keeping his card after finishing well outside the top 125 for the 2017-18 season.
Because of that, Bae is playing the the Web.com Tour Finals following his lost PGA Tour card, and on Sunday he won the Albertsons Boise Open by a single stroke over Anders Albertson, Roger Sloan and Adam Schenk. He birdied the final hole of the event to get to 19 under and lock up his PGA Tour card for the 2018-19 season.
Yes, it's just a Web.com Tour Finals event, but the win is a big deal for somebody who found (and lost) a lot of success on the PGA Tour because of a military requirement in his home country. At his peak in 2011, Bae was ranked in the top 30 in the world and remained in the top 100 for most of the next four years.
"I thought it would not take that long (to get my game back), but I have struggled for almost a year," Bae said. "My game is not that much different, but maybe a little (different) mentally. (This year), it's a little different in my mind because I feel like I'm back to being a rookie. (I'm) more humbled and more patient."
The victory is Bae's 13th as a pro worldwide, but first anywhere since 2014. He has two on the PGA Tour and now one on the Web.com Tour. The win bumped him from No. 849 in the world to No. 331 and shot him to the top of the Web.com Tour Finals money list, where the top 25 make it to the PGA Tour for the following season.
