Savage Senior British Open weather leads to astounding scores, Langer co-leading
And that same weather might lead to Bernard Langer's 10th major
Bernhard Langer co-leads an insane Senior Open Championship at 1 over through two rounds. Tom Lehman and Steve Flesch are also on that 1-over mark after 36 holes following a wacky Round 2 that saw just three players break par at Royal Porthcawl in Wales on Friday.
There were more rounds in the 90s (three) than the 60s (zero), and the best score of the day was a heroic 2-under 70 from Santiago Luna. Peter Lonard is T7 after the second round at 4 over, and he's more than pleased with that number considering some of the scores out there.
"I was just holding on the whole day pretty much I think," Lonard said. "It was really difficult to get the ball close, even if you did get it on the greens. Of course with the wind, the rain squalls, made it pretty difficult to hole some putts. I was hoping to get it in a couple over.
"As long as I'm somewhere near par, I would have really like to get a little closer to par, because I think probably par, 1 over, or someone shoots a really good score will probably be leading," Lonard guessed correctly. "If you're within four shots come the weekend, you've usually got a good chance."
Guys were getting vaporized and blown out to sea all over the place on Friday. It was the antithesis to what turned out to be an easy Open Championship. I mean, pros were dropping two-day scores in the 170s.
Here is a look at two of them. Peter Mitchell shot a 29-over 171 in the first two rounds, and Mike Heinen followed him with a 37-over 179. Don Bell added a 34-over 176 with no birdies on the week. Carnage everywhere!
Hopefully the bloodbath continues on the weekend with more wind and rain in Wales. It's been a while since we've had this kind of insanity at any tournament, much less a major. I'm here for it, though, as Langer goes for the 10th senior major of his career.
