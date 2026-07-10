Scottie Scheffler misses cut at Scottish Open, snapping fifth-longest streak in PGA Tour history

The PGA Tour's longest active made-cut streak has come to an end as Scottie Scheffler finished at even par through 36 holes at the 2026 Scottish Open, two shots off the projected cut line of 2 under, to snap his run of playing 78 consecutive weekends when starting tournaments on the PGA Tour.

Scheffler had the fifth-longest streak in PGA Tour history, trailing Hale Irwin (86), Jack Nicklaus (105), Byron Nelson (113) and Tiger Woods (142). The last time Scheffler missed a cut on the PGA Tour prior to this week was the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Classic, which was 1,428 days ago.

Scheffler is the second player to see an historic cut streak end in 2026, as Xander Schauffele previously occupied that No. 5 spot on the all-time list before having his streak end at 72 events back in January.

The streak for Scheffler was 51 events longer than the next-closest players coming into the week, but now, the world No. 1 finds himself with a weekend off in Scotland when he was planning on using Saturday and Sunday at The Renaissance Club to keep dialing in his game for next week's title defense at The Open Championship. With Scheffler failing to make the cut, Matt Fitzpatrick now has the longest streak on the PGA Tour after extending his run to 28 straight by getting safely in the clubhouse at 8 under in Scotland.

PGA Tour's longest active made-cut streaks

Player Consecutive Cuts Made Matt Fitzpatrick 28 Hideki Matsuyama 27 Ryo Hisatsune 19 Cameron Young 19 Rory McIlroy 15 Ludvig Åberg 13 Xander Schauffele 13 Bud Cauley 12 Chris Gotterup 12

With Scheffler and Schauffele having made cut streaks of 70-plus events ending this season, the only two players with streaks of 20 events or more are Fitzpatrick and Hideki Matsuyama. Ryo Hisatsune is the most surprising name on the list, as he's been incredibly consistent this season on the PGA Tour, and the fact that so few players are even close to 20 straight events is an indicator of how impressive Scheffler and Schauffele's recent runs were.

Ever since Scheffler won his season debut at The American Express, the golf world has been wondering why he has not been able to pile up victories as he has in years past. Those questions have felt like nitpicking for someone who has four runner-ups and five other top 5s on the year, but this week's performance at least validates the belief that Scheffler is just not at the same level we've seen him in recent years.

If there is a silver lining for Scheffler, it's that he now has two extra days to spend at Royal Birkdale. Scheffler confirmed on Friday that he's never played at this year's Open Championship site, but he'll be able to make the four-hour trek down from Scotland and begin preparing to defend the Claret Jug this weekend.