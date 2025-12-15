For the fourth straight season, Scottie Scheffler has claimed the Jack Nicklaus Award as the 2025 PGA Tour Player of the Year. Scheffler is now only the second player who has claimed the honor in four consecutive years, joining Tiger Woods in that rarefied air.

Scheffler's four PGA Tour Player of the Year awards put him second behind only Woods (11) in terms of most ever, pushing the Texan past Rory McIlroy, with whom he was previously tied at three entering the season. Scheffler edged McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood and Ben Griffin for the honor.

"On behalf of the PGA Tour, congratulations to Scottie Scheffler on being named PGA Tour Player of the Year and Aldrich Potgieter on earning PGA Tour Rookie of the Year honors for 2025," said CEO Brian Rolapp. "Scottie's consistent level of success has been nothing short of spectacular as he continues to chase history on the PGA TOUR, and we're excited to see what he will deliver in 2026."

Scheffler won six times on the PGA Tour for the second straight season despite not starting his year until the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February due to an offseason hand injury. In doing so, he became only the second player (Woods) to rack up six or more wins in multiple seasons since 1983.

The world No. 1 eased into his season, nabbing his first title at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson where he matched the low 72-hole score on the PGA Tour with his 31-under 253 performance. He then claimed the PGA Championship two weeks later and became the first since Woods to successfully defend his title at the Memorial with a four-stroke win over Griffin.

Scheffler secured the third leg of the career grand slam with a dominating showing at Royal Portrush at The Open Championship. When the FedEx Cup Playoffs arrived, he added another trophy to his mantle at the BMW Championship thanks to a dramatic chip-in birdie on the 71st hole to put the tournament on ice.

Scheffler's sixth and final victory of the season came in the opening event of the FedEx Cup Fall at the Procore Championship, where he once again got the better of Griffin.

With his six victories, Scheffler's career win count on the PGA Tour climbed to 19. He ranked first in terms of overall scoring average and those in Rounds 1, 2, 3, and 4 -- making him the first to accomplish such a feat since Woods in 2000. Scheffler finished inside the top 25 in all 20 of his starts with 17 of those doubling as top 10 finishes.