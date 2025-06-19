New PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp held a players-only meeting Tuesday ahead of the 2025 Travelers Championship shortly after it was announced that his hiring to the position was official. Discussing his goals and vision for the organization, Rolapp's first impression appeared to be well received by some of the biggest names in the game.

"I haven't met Brian yet, but obviously I followed quite a bit of the news and the coverage yesterday," said Rory McIlroy. "He certainly said all the right things and has an amazing background, two decades in the NFL, helping them expand internationally and basically become the behemoth that they have become. So for him to bring that experience to the PGA Tour, I think, will be amazing, and I think it's great that [commissioner Jay Monahan] is there to help with the smooth transition also. Yeah, I think it's a really positive thing for the Tour."

Rolapp was influential in a number of NFL initiatives in the media realm across his two decades with the league, but he may be best known for his role in the advent of "Thursday Night Football." Growing into an event of its own, "TNF" has been built up to become a commercial and fan success story in large part due to Rolapp's expertise in navigating the space.

"What do I hope to see? I think it's exciting to have some new leadership. I think Brian will bring some good energy," said Scottie Scheffler. "Literally the first time I heard him speak was [Tuesday], so I really don't know much about him. I liked what I heard [Tuesday]. I think our board and Jay and everybody put a lot of research into finding his successor, and to be able to get somebody from the NFL, especially somebody high up at the NFL, I think is pretty cool. The NFL is obviously a very successful organization. He's got a lot of experience and some new thought processes he can bring to the Tour, and I think it's exciting."

What exactly Rolapp adds to the PGA Tour will be revealed in time. The new CEO comes in with significant industry knowledge, but he also understands that he has plenty of learn when it comes to professional golf.

While specifics have yet to be stated, Rolapp believes three broad concepts can translate from the NFL to the PGA Tour: (1) relentless focus on the game and competition, (2) finding the right partners, (3) always having an eye to the future with a constant mind for innovation.

"I really, really liked him," said Jordan Spieth. "I think he seems like a steal from the most successful sports organization in the world and someone who is on the path to becoming potentially commissioner over there to coming over and taking the PGA Tour forward.

"I think he resonated a lot with some of the players about challenging some of the networks on how they're showing the product. Then being open and willing to adapt and change while maintaining the integrity of the game. I think he said all the right things. From other players to other people that are sponsors that have reached out to me since have all been super excited about that hire and that we're very lucky to have him."

Rolapp steps into his role with the PGA Tour at a relatively friendly time, all things considered. Television ratings are up for the season as a wide array of stars such as McIlroy, Scheffler, Ludvig Åberg and Justin Thomas have all won tournaments in 2025. He will still need to navigate a potential deal (or no deal) with the financial backers of LIV Golf, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, but it is clear there is wind in the PGA Tour's sails with Rolapp now captaining the ship.

"I spoke with him yesterday," said Keegan Bradley, U.S. Ryder Cup captain. "His resume is incredible. He seems like a really smart guy. I just think the PGA Tour is in such a great spot. A handful of years ago, when all this started, I didn't know what was going to happen. I was nervous. I didn't know how this was all going to end up, but now years later, I'm really confident in where the PGA Tour is and where it's going.

"I'm proud to play on this Tour. I've never played -- it's never been better than it has been right now. That was a worry, and now I'm even more excited about the future. It's going to be great."