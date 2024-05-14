Scottie Scheffler has answered just about every question thrown his way in 2024. Will he putt well enough to start winning tournaments? Yes. Will he claim another major championship? Yes. Will he play and contend the week following his Masters triumph? Yes. Will he be able to balance his personal and professional life with a new child on the way? Yes.

This week at the 2024 PGA Championship, another question will be tossed Scheffler's way: Will he be able to compete with his usual caddie missing from his bag for 18 holes?

Scheffler revealed Tuesday that his bag man since late 2021, Ted Scott, will not be lugging his sticks around the par 71 Valhalla Golf Club on Saturday as Scott will instead be attending his daughter's high school graduation. Scott will fly out of Louisville on Friday evening after the second round, celebrate his daughter's achievement Saturday and return at some point that evening to resume his duties for the final round Sunday.

"That's something we talked about from the beginning of our relationship was family always comes first, and it's the same thing for me as it is for my caddie," Scheffler explained. "It was a pretty easy decision. He told me at the beginning of this year that was the date that it was, so I got a backup caddie lined up. One of my buddies is going to carry the bag on Saturday, and then Ted will be back for Sunday's round."

In Scott's place, Brad Payne will assume the role as Scheffler's right-hand man for the third round. Payne currently serves as a PGA Tour chaplain after having played collegiate golf at Pepperdine University.

"It's one of my older friends who travels week to week out here," Scheffler said. "He's the Tour chaplain. His name is Brad, and he's caddying for me on Saturday. I trust him to rake a bunker more than my buddies."