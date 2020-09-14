After an excellent final month of his rookie season that featured a top-five finish at his first PGA Championship, a 59 at the Northern Trust Open and two more top-fives, Scottie Scheffler's surging stardom is hitting a brief snag. The 24-year-old will miss the U.S. Open after testing positive for COVID-19, according to an announcement from the U.S. Open.

Scheffler is the first known COVID-19-related scratch for the event, which will be golf's second major since the PGA Tour's June restart. He will be replaced by Branden Grace, who was the first player to test positive for COVID-19 following the restart. The U.S. Open starts Thursday at Winged Foot Golf Club in New York.

"We are sorry to lose a member of the USGA family in this year's U.S. Open field," said USGA senior managing director of championships John Bodenhamer. "Scottie has had a phenomenal rookie season and we look forward to welcoming him back to the U.S. Open Championship for many years to come."

Scheffler was entering the event with 40-1 odds to win after finishing with seven top-10s in his rookie season on the PGA Tour. The former University of Texas star played particularly well over the last two months after a streak of three missed cuts following the June restart. He finished 22nd at the Memorial, tied for 15th at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, tied for fourth at the PGA Championship and continued surging during the FedEx Cup playoffs..

He debuted in the playoffs at the Northern Trust Open and finished fifth overall in the FedEx Cup standings after a fifth-place finish at the Tour Championship.