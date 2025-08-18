This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER

This is not how Scottie Scheffler, the ultimate closer in modern-day golf, wanted to close. Short par putt misses meant his lead had shrunk to one stroke, and he had a slippery chip on the 17th hole, trying to hold on.

He didn't just hold on. He holed it from an estimated 82 feet away. That's right, the world's No. 1 golfer -- with a career full of remarkable moments -- pulled out one of his most spectacular to beat Robert MacIntyre by two strokes at the BMW Championship.

It was a Tiger Woods-esque shot, the ball rolling across the sloping green seemingly forever before falling in as the crowd erupted. Fittingly, with his fifth win this year, Scheffler is the first player to win at least five PGA Tour events in consecutive seasons since Woods did so from 2005-07. (Woods also did it from 1999-2003. Yeah, pretty good.)

Scheffler, who earned yet another massive payout, has the Tour Championship this week and then will look forward to the Ryder Cup in September. To that end, the America's top six players (and, in turn, automatic qualifiers) have been finalized:

Keegan Bradley will make his six captain's picks Aug. 27.

THE CINCINNATI BENGALS

The Bengals simply cannot get out of their own way. Now, Trey Hendrickson might get his way. Cincinnati is listening to offers on its star pass rusher as contract extension talks have hit a roadblock. Again.

Hendrickson, who led the NFL with 17.5 sacks last season, requested a trade all the way back in March and has previously stated he would not play on his current deal.

Hendrickson held out of training camp for over a week before reporting and holding in

Hendrickson, 30, is on a one-year, $21 million extension he signed back in 2023. That ranks 16th among all edge defenders in average per year. Nine of the 15 players ahead of him -- including the top four (T.J. Watt, Myles Garrett, Danielle Hunter and Maxx Crosby) -- got paid this offseason.

We have to call a spade a spade: This is the Bengals penny-pinching once again. This team should be all-in. It can compete with anyone because Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins give you a chance any given Sunday. The Bengals are even playing those guys in the preseason in an attempt to avoid the slow starts that have plagued them in recent seasons.

It all could be for naught without Hendrickson. I included the Bengals among the teams that could end the Chiefs' AFC reign but noted Hendrickson is absolutely critical in that pursuit.

Pereles: "When he was on the field last year, Cincinnati had a 34.2% pressure rate, relatively league-average. When he wasn't, the team had a 21.2% pressure rate, which would have been the worst on record (since 2017). For a team that should be trying to win big right now, his continued absence is frustrating for the neutral observer."

The situation looks even worse after the Commanders activated Terry McLaurin off the physically unable to perform list (ankle). While there's no indication the two sides are any closer to an extension, at least Washington will have its star wide receiver at practice in the near future.

John Breech has been at Bengals camp and has a full breakdown on the situation, and Jared Dubin has potential landing spots for Hendrickson.

🏈 NFL preseason Week 2 takeaways

Preseason week 2 is (almost) in the books, and we're getting a little more clarity on some quarterback battles around the league -- or at least we're getting closer to getting a little more clarity.

There's also no quarterback battle in Chicago, though seeing Caleb Williams shine in his (unofficial) first game under Ben Johnson was encouraging. We also had takeaways from a busy Saturday as well as Cameron Ward's performance.

🏈 Michigan punishment: no postseason ban, but significant financial penalties



On Friday, the NCAA handed down its punishment to Michigan stemming from the Wolverines' sign-stealing scandal. As a refresher, here's how this wild story evolved.

The program received fines expected to total at least $20 million, with much of that stemming from the loss of all postseason competition revenue sharing from the next two seasons

Jim Harbaugh received an eight-year show-cause penalty. Connor Stalions received an eight-year show-cause. Denard Robinson received a three-year show-cause. Basically, none of these guys will be coaching college football any time soon.

Current coach Sherrone Moore received a two-year show-cause and a three-game suspension this season (vs. Central Michigan and at Nebraska) and Week 1 of next season (vs. Western Michigan). The Wolverines also received restrictions on recruiting and four years of probation.

and at ) and Week 1 of next season (vs. ). The Wolverines also received restrictions on recruiting and four years of probation.

Overall, while the fines are hefty, it's generally seen as a favorable ruling for the Wolverines, Chris Hummer writes. The financial hits represent the changing times, Tom Fornelli writes.

Fornelli: "It's the first time I can remember feeling genuinely encouraged by an NCAA decision. For decades, the governing body seemed stuck in the past, clinging to outdated ideals. Now, maybe, it's finally pulled its head out of the sand (or elsewhere) and recognized the truth. College football is a business, and it has been for a long time. Now, the NCAA seems ready to start treating it like one. No more empty gestures -- just empty their wallets."

⚾ MLB Power rankings, weekend roundup: Brewers finally lose, but still No. 1

And on the 17th day, the Brewers finally lost in August. Milwaukee's 14-game winning streak -- a franchise single-season record -- came to an end Sunday. The Brew Crew trailed 1-0 in the ninth before William Contreras' two-run home run, but the Reds got it to extras, and Austin Hays walked it off in the 10th inning for a 3-2 win. It's Milwaukee's first loss since July 30.

The Brewers had kept their streak alive with miracle after miracle before that. Friday, they turned an 8-1 deficit into a 10-8 win over Cincinnati. Saturday, they entered the ninth inning down 2-1 before forcing extras thanks to a throwing error and winning 6-5 in 11 innings.

Here's the top five in Matt Snyder's MLB Power Rankings:

Brewers (previous: 1) Blue Jays (2) Dodgers (3) Phillies (2) Tigers (8)

The Phillies got pitcher injury news at a bad time for it. First, they placed ace Zack Wheeler on the IL due to a blood clot near his right (pitching) shoulder. Wheeler, 35, is 10-5 with a 2.71 ERA for the NL East leaders, who are uncertain when he'll return. And though the Phillies welcomed Aaron Nola (ankle, rib) back to the rotation for the first time in three months, he got shelled.

Finally, star closer Jhoan Duran was carted off after taking a comebacker to the ankle Friday. X-rays were negative, though, and he returned Sunday to close out a win over the Nationals. Here's more news:

Marcello Mayer , out for nearly a month with a wrist injury, will undergo season-ending surgery

, out for nearly a month with a wrist injury, will The Orioles called up Samuel Basallo .



. Former AL Cy Young winner Shane Beiber is set to debut for the Blue Jays

