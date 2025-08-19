Scottie Scheffler returns to familiar grounds this week at Atlanta's East Lake Golf Club as he looks to become the first player to win the FedEx Cup Playoffs in back-to-back seasons, and he will do so with a familiar face alongside him. Ted Scott, Scheffler's regular caddie, will return to the world No. 1's bag for the 2025 Tour Championship after missing the last five rounds of Scheffler's season due to a personal matter with his family.

Scott has been on the bag for Scheffler since the start of 2022 and was with him the first three rounds of the St. Jude Championship before unexpectedly having to return home to Louisiana to tend to a family matter. Scheffler turned to tour chaplain, Brad Payne, that Sunday at TPC Southwind and ultimately finished one stroke outside of the playoff between U.S. Open champion J.J. Spaun and eventual winner Justin Rose.

Last week at the BMW Championship, Scheffler summoned the services of Michael Cromie. Cromie typically works alongside Chris Kirk but when Kirk's season concluded at the St. Jude Championship, Cromie had availability and a relationship with Scott which helped move the partnership forward.

"Ted's where he needs to be right now," Scheffler said at the BMW Championship. "I think caddying is probably the last thing on his mind, as it should be. I've been able to talk to him a few times. Family's in good spirits. Everybody seems to be doing well."

Scheffler went onto win the BMW Championship for his 18th career PGA Tour victory and his first without Scott walking in lockstep with him. The two will aim to keep the momentum rolling this week in Atlanta, where Scheffler is the overwhelming favorite to take home the season-long race and nab his sixth title of the year.