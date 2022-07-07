Golfer Viktor Hovland isn't exactly operating at 100 percent as the Scottish Open gets underway on Thursday. He's fine physically, but Hovland arrived at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland without his golf clubs.

Hovland's clubs, along with his luggage, were reportedly grounded in Germany on Wednesday.

"I'll cross my fingers," Hovland told Golf Digest when he asked if his clubs would arrive prior to Thursday's opening round.

Unfortunately for Hovland, his clubs didn't arrive in time for Round 1. However, PING, who sponsors Hovland, are reportedly making him a replacement set of his clubs on site. Hovland is golfing in a featured group that also includes Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler.

Somehow, this isn't the first time that Hovland has been without his clubs as he arrived for a tournament. Prior to the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii last December, Hovland's clubs didn't show up until the day before the tournament began.

Hovland has three PGA Tour wins in his career, but has never won a major tournament. He is currently ranked eighth in the world as the Scottish Open takes place.

The 24-year-old star will also compete in The Open Championship later in July.