Seamus Golf and Linksoul assisting in fight against coronavirus pandemic

Golf is gone, but that doesn't mean its influence has waned. Seamus Golf -- which normally produces some amazing hard goods for golfers everywhere -- has pivoted to the production of masks for healthcare workers who are laboring to treat those infected with COVID-19.

Here's what they said on their website.

Over the past few days we received inquiries from primary care physicians, nurses, and first responders for our masks. Prototyping began last week and ended with our first production run on Friday. We are using our materials and constructing them in a way that each of these individuals are requesting to use as a last resort. They have confirmed that what we are making is better than what they are resorting to use. We do not have the N95 material but are seeking it and could use your help. By taking last week to disinfect and set up the office for social distanced production, we believe that we can continue to make products and keep our employees through this time. We are temporarily closing the store to allow the full team to focus and assess the situation with masks.

As a result, the Seamus website is shut down as they've concentrated all of their efforts on making masks, which has become a high priority in multiple areas as the pandemic surges.

Seamus isn't the only company doing their part though. Linksoul -- which is a producer of some terrific golf apparel -- is selling this awesome shirt encouraging folks to flatten the curve and help defeat COVID-19. Proceeds here go to a "direct relief fund specifically helps the most vulnerable populations affected by this crisis, including hourly wage workers, the elderly, and those with disabilities."

Buy this tee, 100% goes to charity. Together, we can #flattenthecurve. Please help us aid in the relief for COVID-19. Proceeds heading to @funds4disaster. 🙏 Our hearts are with everyone at this time ❤️ Art by co-founder, Geoff Cunningham. https://t.co/GE1oGMgDdS pic.twitter.com/pJ0aMBGIUu — linksoul (@linksoul) March 27, 2020

While not having sports (especially golf for me) has been a bummer, it's also been a joy to see companies help people, people help each other and everyone display a little more kindness as we all traipse through uncharted territory together.