Sentry Tournament of Champions: Five takeaways from 2018 PGA Tour's first round

Rickie Fowler is in contention after Round 1. Getty Images

Marc Leishman leads the Sentry Tournament of Champions after the first round by a stroke over Brian Harman and Jhonattan Vegas. On a wind-swept Maui day, Leishman made eight birdies, finished second in the field in approach shots on a ball-striker's course and ended the day with a tasty 6-under 67.

He has some nice company at the top, too. Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson and Hideki Matsuyama are all within three of his 6-under lead, although the week looks like it's going to tough with more wind in the forecast throughout. Normally something in the mid-20s or even close to 30 under par wins this event, but that likely won't be the case in this year's version. Only six players shot in the 60s on Thursday.

Here are five takeaways from the opening day of PGA Tour golf in 2018.

1. Reminder of winners: One of my favorite aspects of this tournament is the reminder of exactly who won on the PGA Tour in 2017. The audible gasp when they show Chris Stroud. The covering of the mouth when they show Ryan Armour. The "holy hell" under your breath when D.A. Points hammers in a par putt. With journeymen like this contrasted with the Jordan Spieths and Rickie Fowlers in the field, the PGA Tour gets to display that even though anybody can (and does) win, this circuit is still dominated by stars. It's a nice annual divergence of talent.

The top five players in the world are all playing @Sentry_TOC - the first time that has happened since 2004. Catch them now on @GolfChannel. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) January 4, 2018

2. Tough day for Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas collectively: These two came into the week a combined 97 under par in five appearances here. Playing together in the last group on Thursday, they combined to shoot an even-par 146. Thomas fired a 2-under 71 but needed three birdies in his last five holes to get there. Spieth shot a 2-over 75, which was his first round at or over par ever at this tournament (in 13 attempts).

I expect Spieth, who was atrocious on the greens, to bounce back in the second round, but it wasn't the start I thought we would see from somebody who has never finished outside the top three in three appearances at this event.

Jordan Spieth three-putts at Kapalua:



2014-17: 216 holes played, 3 three putts

Today: 15 holes played, 3 three putts — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) January 5, 2018

3. Brian Harman is the man: This is how I think of Brian Harman when I think of Brian Harman. Arm slung over a chair, not a care in the world. Just thinking about how awesome he is at golf.

Harman was my sleeper pick at 28-1 this week. He's now 12-1 to win and didn't make a bogey on a day with some pretty nasty conditions on a big track. Harman plays with a swagger that screams, "top five player in the world," which he's not, but it both helps him to impressive results and makes me like him more than I should.

4. Hawaiian fashion choices: Rickie Fowler wore an untucked Hawaiian shirt. Jon Rahm rocked a visor for the first time I can remember. Justin Thomas' kicks were spicy. I'm fine with it all because of the locale and vibe, but can we get Fowler some different patterns? I actually support the untucked shirt if only to rattle the cages of golf's aristocrats, but let's maybe not make it look like Kevin Na was in charge of wardrobe next time. He was dressed like he was getting ready to coach Chaminade to a 45-point loss against Michigan State at the Maui Invitational!

"It's very Maui," Fowler told Golf Channel before admitting that both Spieth and Thomas gave him a hard time. "I always like pushing the boundaries a little bit."

I loved Thomas' shoes, by the way.

No better way to start the year than with some sweet @FootJoy shoes.. Hawaiian addition! #aloha @Sentry_TOC pic.twitter.com/6OFFSzEMMH — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) January 4, 2018

Also, if Fowler is going to keep rocking 4-under 69s in this wind on this course, he can wear whatever the hell he wants to wear.

For eagle, at the last ...



❗️❗️@RickieFowler goes 4 under in his last 5 holes.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/5ggmYEw8ad — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 5, 2018

5. Golf being back is so great: I spend most of November and December thinking, "I literally never want to see another golf shot for the rest of my life." Then I spend this tournament wondering why it's not eight rounds long. Part of that is because of the scenery. Part of it is because of the field. Part of it is because it's in primetime. And part of it is because it's a nice foreshadowing of what's to come in the next eight months. The history we'll see and the golfers that will make it. Thursday was full of great shots from the best players in the world at a course with some handsome visuals. Golf is back, which is awesome, and the golf at this level has never been better, which is even more awesome.

I'm enjoying every second of it.