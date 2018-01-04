Sentry Tournament of Champions odds 2018: Picks from same model that nailed Rickie Fowler's run

The PGA Tour is heading to Hawaii this on Thursday for the 2018 Sentry Tournament of Champions. Jordan Spieth is the Vegas favorite at 5/1, followed closely by Justin Thomas at 13/2.

One huge surprise the model is calling for: Daniel Berger, a 30/1 long shot who has not finished better than 24th in a PGA Tour event this season, makes a serious run at the title. He's a target for anybody looking for a huge payday, and his odds have been getting longer all week.

Berger took 54th in the CJ Cup back in October and finished 24th at the World Golf Championships -- HSBC. However, he's been hot with a 14th place finish at the Hero World Challenge and fourth place finish at the QBE Shootout - both unofficial events.

Another curveball: Pat Perez, who has finished fifth or better in three of his five starts this season, doesn't even sniff the top 12. He's somebody to completely steer clear of this week.

Perez said in December that he'll win all four majors, but SportsLine's model isn't buying it and says he's destined for a 15th place finish at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Jordan Spieth (5/1)

Justin Thomas (13/2)

Dustin Johnson (7/1)

Rickie Fowler (7/1)

Hideki Matsuyama (10/1)

Brooks Koepka (12/1)

Jon Rahm (12/1)

Marc Leishman (20/1)

Patrick Cantlay (20/1)

Xander Schauffele (25/1)

Kevin Kisner (25/1)

Brian Harman (30/1)

Dan Berger (30/1)

Pat Perez (30/1)